Just months before her planned retirement, Foxboro High School Principal Diana Myers-Pachla has been recognized with a distinguished service award by the Mass. Association of Student Councils.
Myers-Pachla, who will be stepping down at the end of the school year, was especially deserving of the award, having devoted many years to student council activities here in Foxboro and elsewhere, Superintendent Amy Berdos said this week.
The award was presented at the association’s annual conference held in Worcester earlier this month.
School committee member Richard Pearson, a former colleague at Foxboro High School, said townspeople are probably unaware that Myers-Pachla had been student council advisor at FHS in the 1990s -- beginning what became a 30-year commitment to helping develop student leadership.
“She received that award, not only because of what she does here in Foxboro,” Pearson observed. “Her years of service to students across Massachusetts really was tremendous.”
Myers-Pachla had been a history teacher, program specialist and later an assistant principal at FHS from 1984-2000, before leaving for Duxbury High where she taught history and was assistant principal.
She then served as principal at Middleboro High School for two years before returning to replace former Foxboro High principal Jeffrey Theodoss in 2012.
“It made a difference in our school in Foxboro,” Pearson said of her student council affiliation. “It really was a great award and it could go unnoticed.”