A Connie Drive dog impounded after fatally injuring a neighbor’s puppy has been relocated to a foster program in New Hampshire with prospects for a permanent adoption in the Granite State.
Had this relocation effort failed, the 4-year-old Shepherd mix named “Lincoln” would likely have been ordered destroyed on Tuesday night when selectmen concluded a public hearing on the March 21 attack.
Following an initial hearing on April 14, selectmen delayed a final vote on Lincoln’s fate while giving owners David Flynn and Deborah Flynn of 7 Connie Drive until this week to find alternate accommodations.
Board members at that time said they did not wish to see the dog euthanized, but made clear they did not favor allowing it back to the Connie Drive neighborhood under any circumstances.
“From my point of view, what we had been looking to accomplish we did,” said selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman. “I know it’s been a long and arduous process for everybody.”
During the April 14 session, Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey testified that Lincoln attacked a puppy owned by Melissa O’Connor and Jaime Kelly of 9 Connie Drive as O’Connor walked past the Flynn residence.
According to Bailey, O’Connor had both the puppy and another small dog on leash when Lincoln approached after escaping the Flynn’s fenced-in yard.
Bailey testified that Lincoln grabbed hold of the puppy and shook it violently, causing fatal injuries, and also bit O’Connor’s hand as she tried to intervene.
A separate police report on the incident said that O’Connor was treated at the scene by Foxboro Fire and Rescue personnel.
Kelley, who attended Tuesday night’s meeting remotely, told board members that she and O’Connor remain on good terms with the Flynns. But she added the episode has been traumatic for all concerned, in particular her 10-year-old son.
“It was just a really hard thing,” Kelley said. “I never want anyone to go through a situation like this.”
Kelley singled out board member Leah Gibson for personally reaching out to the involved parties and keeping them informed of new developments, saying it would have been extremely difficult to reach a resolution privately.
David Flynn, who attended Tuesday’s meeting with his sister Deborah, said he regretted the incident but understood the board’s insistence that Lincoln be relocated.
“In this case, unfortunately, a puppy was hurt -- badly,” Flynn said.
Although the dog no longer lives in Foxboro, Patrick Costello, an attorney advising board members on the matter, recommended that selectmen impose formal controls on the dog in case adoption arrangements fall through.
Costello explained that such controls -- specifically, that Lincoln be muzzled and leashed, or securely locked in a dog pen, whenever outside the home -- would not be limited to the Flynn’s residence and could be enforced anywhere in Massachusetts for the rest of its life.