Domestic assault charges were dismissed Thursday against Brown University women’s basketball coach and local sports star Sarah Behn.
The case was dismissed on the day of a scheduled trial in Wrentham District Court after Behn’s husband, Timothy McGahan, 66, invoked his spousal privilege and chose not to testify, according to court records.
Behn, 48, was arrested July 28, 2018, for allegedly pushing her husband over a chair and pinning him against a wall at their Cutler Lane home in Foxboro. The couple is in the process of getting a divorce, according to court records.
Behn told police McGahan was yelling at her mother at the time and she stepped in and pushed him away from her, according to a police report.
Behn joined Brown University after spending three seasons, 2011 to 2014, as the head coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
She previously coached at Franklin Pierce University, Framingham State University and Foxboro, North Attleboro and Franklin high schools. Behn was a basketball star at Foxboro High before going on to play at Boston College.