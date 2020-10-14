Gillette Stadium, which has seen its share of fall festivities, will host a different kind of celebration this holiday season.
The Magic of Lights drive-through experience will feature displays using LED technology and digital animations, the stadium has announced. It’s the first time the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution will host the mile-long display, which will be open Nov. 13 through Jan 2.
Magic of Lights will run from dusk through 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from dusk until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Guests will enjoy the Blizzard Tunnel and Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and the Night Before Christmas, all from the safety of their own vehicles.
Tickets go on sale Friday at MagicOfLights.com/. Early bird pricing is available at $25 per vehicle beginning Oct. 16, the lowest prices will be all season long.
After the early bird pricing window closes, advance admission will be $30 per vehicle and $35 at the gate. Special bus and limo pricing is also available.
For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/.