Despite extenuating circumstances, members of the Foxboro High School Class of 2020 will experience their fair share of pomp come Graduation Day.
Facing the need to comply with social distancing protocols and other state-ordered health safeguards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials are planning Foxboro’s first-ever “drive-thru” commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 7.
The ceremony -- which reaffirms the substance, if not quite the style, of local tradition -- will follow an extended vehicle “processional” starting at the Ahern Middle School, where public safety vehicles will escort graduates and their families through town en route to the high school.
Upon arriving, students will be directed to exit their vehicles in small groups and proceed to a stage which will be erected in front of the high school. One by one they will walk across the stage to receive their diploma -- which will be left on a table -- as the family car passes by.
An announcement emailed to graduates said that family members were encouraged to take photos, but not leave their vehicles. After picking up their diplomas, the new graduates will be directed back to their family cars and depart the campus.
According to school officials, all commencement speeches, the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, as well as the convocation, have been pre-recorded and will be broadcast on Foxboro Cable Access before the modified graduation exercises on June 7.
High school principal Diana Myers-Pachla said plans for the drive-through ceremony were developed partly in response to a survey of graduating seniors and their families, but also reflected guidance from state and local health officials, advice from class officers and advisors, as well as FHS teachers.
“This should be a celebratory time in the lives of graduates and families,” she wrote, while outlining details of the proposal last week. “Our goal is to do just that.”
Myers-Pachla said school officials had seriously considered a deferred commencement gathering held later in the summer which would utilize a more conventional graduation format.
This approach ultimately was discarded because it inevitably would have excluded some students who enlisted in the military, reported to college early or had other family commitments.
In addition, Myers-Pachla said, there was no way to guarantee the current health outlook, while improving, would allow for larger scale, in-person gatherings at any time within the next several months.
“This would have been a travesty for the Class of 2020,” she said.
Other graduation-related events to be held in modified fashion include the high school Scholarship Night on Tuesday, June 2, and Class Night on Thursday, June 4, both of which will be broadcast live, though some speeches and other remarks may be pre-recorded.