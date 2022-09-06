With so much rain the past two days, area residents might be wondering if outdoor water restrictions will finally be waived and the drought be declared officially over.
Not so fast.
Although several inches of much-needed rain have fallen, a lot of that came down so fast it simply ran off parched ground and roadways and into storm drains.
That won’t completely alleviate the drought that has stretched over a good part of the summer, authorities say, but water use restrictions may be eased, including in Attleboro.
The Labor Day holiday Monday ended up being a washout and Tuesday saw less, but steady, rain.
The area experienced some flooding but dodged the worst of the two-day storm that swamped other areas.
The weather Tuesday proved a challenge for those returning to work and school after the holiday Monday and made going to the polls for the state primary election a bit more of a challenge.
That Attleboro Water Department recorded 4.25 inches of rain Monday and about 1 inch by late Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s not what we are lacking for the year but it certainly has helped,” Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said. “We are finally starting to see water coming into Hoppin Hill (Reservoir). It has gained a foot and a half from the rain so far.”
The outdoor water ban could be eased.
“Once we see what we get for a total and what comes down the stream in the coming days we will take a close look at the restriction level and amend it if at all possible,” Allen said.
State officials could also be downgrading the drought status in the region depending on the recommendation of its Drought Management Task Force.
“We will see if this has helped our status for drought in the region when the state meets later this week,” Allen said.
Attleboro Public Works Superintendent Michael Tyler said his crews have been cleaning catch basins, culverts and drainage pipes in areas prone to flooding, and clearing off major roadway catch basin grilles.
“The city of Attleboro has over 5,000 catch basins, so we ask the public to work with us and clean off any catch basin grilles in their surrounding neighborhoods,” Tyler said.
Spotters for the National Weather Service in Norton recorded 5.3 inches in North Attleboro, 4 inches in Rehoboth, 3.7 inches in Wrentham, 2 1/2 inches in Mansfield, and 3 inches in Norton.
North Attleboro plans to keep its outdoor water restrictions.
All non-essential use such as lawn watering is only allowed on trash pickup day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Residents not on a scheduled trash pickup route are only allowed to water on Mondays before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
“The water ban will go through September 30th. This is a (state) DEP regulation,” Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said by email.
“Our groundwater system is doing well. We had about two weeks in August where we were struggling slightly to keep up with demand during the hot, dry spell,” Hollowell said. “I think this long, soaking rain will help our surrounding communities a lot but we have had several months of below average rainfall, so it will take a change in (weather) patterns to make up the deficit. This storm had produced over 4 inches of rain, but it was over a 24-28 hour period.”
The town had some flooding but nothing too drastic.
“We had some localized flooding during heavy downpours, but those areas tend to drain back into our system as soon as the storm intensity wanes,” Hollowell said. “That being said, residents should not try and drive through any puddles that have an unknown depth.”
Foxboro also plans to retain its water restrictions through September.
“Foxboro’s two day per week watering restrictions run May 1 through Sept. 30 every year based on our withdrawal permit issued through Mass DEP,” DPW Director Chris Gallagher said in an email.
Watering with sprinklers is permitted as follows: For odd-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. For even-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Year-round watering with handheld hoses is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m
Gallagher doubts the region’s critical drought status will change.
“It is unlikely that after one rain event, even approximately three inches, they would change the drought status,” he said of state officials. “It is possible that if we get additional rain over the next two weeks that the drought level changes.”
Foxboro reported no major flooding.
“We had crews moving around town today clearing catch basins and addressing any flooding issues, however there were no major issues caused by the rain,” Gallagher said.
Rain is forecast to continue possibly into early Wednesday before clearing.
While concerns remain about streams and rivers overflowing their banks, flash flood and flood warnings and watches issued by the National Weather Service ended Tuesday.
So much rain fell in the region Monday that Interstate 95 had to be shut down in both directions in Providence in the afternoon. The highway became a parking lot for thousands of drivers. Route 10 in Providence also was closed.
Over 8 1/2 inches was registered in the capital city.
Flooding and stranded vehicles were reported throughout Rhode Island and parts of Massachusetts, with sinkholes forming and roadways buckling.
Cranston, R.I. reported over 11 inches of rain the past two days.
Hard hit communities received more than a month’s worth of typical rain within hours, meteorologists pointed out.
Rainfall was sporadic, however, with Newport, R.I. getting less than an inch.