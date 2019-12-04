Endorsing a recommendation by local assessors, selectmen have voted unanimously to maintain a split tax rate that strives to balance the impact on residential and commercial property owners.
As a result of last week’s vote, the average tax bill for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 is projected to rise by 3.7 percent, with the increase slightly higher for commercial taxpayers.
This means the average residential tax bill — which includes condominium units — will increase by $246 to $6,659, based on an average valuation of $457,060.
According to Thomas Buckley, who chairs the board of assessors, Foxboro first adopted a so-called split tax rate seven years ago, though the variance has been tweaked every year in response to fluctuating property values.
“What we have done over the years is to have the increase equitable across the board,” Buckley said.
State law requires selectmen to enact local property tax rates each year, typically with input from assessors.
Accompanied by fellow assessors Robert O’Donnell and Lori Rudd, as well as members of the town’s professional assessing staff, Buckley made an extensive presentation to selectmen that employed historic precedent in explaining the board’s logic and supporting its recommendation.
In particular, Buckley emphasized the nature of Proposition 2 1/2 — the state’s landmark tax-limiting law, which caps a community’s annual tax levy limit at 2 1/2 percent annually.
Buckley said the law is frequently misunderstood by taxpayers, who believe incorrectly that it prevents individual property tax bills from increasing more than 2 1/2 percent from the prior year’s total.
In practice, Buckley said, a homeowner’s real estate taxes more accurately reflect the relationship between a property’s assessed value and the community’s levy ceiling (the maximum dollar amount a town can raise in a year).
Because of that, individual tax bills often exceed the 2 1/2 percent threshold based on rising property values.
According to data provided by assessors, the average value of a residential property has risen by $19,000 over the past 12 months — an increase of 4.16 percent.
Selectman David Feldman pointed out this increase is consistent with hikes in 15 area communities which were included in a three-year comparison of single-family real estate taxes.
“We’re right in the middle,” Feldman said. “I think that’s important to understand.”
The town’s total valuation — including residential, commercial/industrial and personal property — is approximately $3.371 billion, assessors said. Residential property comprises 77.85 percent of that total.
Assessors identified Foxboro’s top five taxpayers, their projected property taxes and assessed valuation in Fiscal 2020 as follows:
- Foxboro Realty Associates (the Kraft Group’s real estate arm) — $3,112,523 in taxes based on an assessed valuation of $201,327,500;
- Mayfair Realty — $851,148 in taxes based on an assessed valuation of $55,054,850;
- Domain Foxboro Apartments — $742,235 in taxes based on an assessed valuation of $48,009,400;
- Foxborough Lodge — $732,844 in taxes based on an assessed valuation of $47,402,600;
- Medical Information Technology (Meditech) — $477,723 in taxes based on an assessed valuation of $30,900,600.