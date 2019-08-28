As rebranding efforts go, an Eagle Scout project updating signage at the former Cocasset River Park is helping give the town-owned property a fresh start and move beyond its dark past.
Corey Hall, an Eagle Scout with Troop 32 in Foxboro, was honored by selectmen recently with a special citation recognizing his accomplishment. Presented by Chairman Mark Elfman, the citation congratulated Hall for earning the highest honor in scouting and thanked him on behalf of the town for his efforts.
Hall’s Eagle Scout project involved creating new signage at the entrance to Cocasset River Park — the former town swimming facility off Mill Street made notorious by its association with the late William Sheehan.
A Foxboro schoolteacher, Boy Scout leader and swimming instructor who oversaw the town’s seasonal swimming program during the 1960s and ‘70s, Sheehan is considered a serial predator who molested dozens of young boys in Foxboro and Florida.
He died two years ago of late-stage Alzheimer’s disease in a Florida nursing facility.
In an effort to provide a degree of closure to members of the survivors’ community, the town demolished several buildings at the recreation complex which administered the swimming program. But Hall’s contribution takes that process one step further.
Prior to starting construction, Hall prepared and provided a detailed bill of materials and construction plans to members of the town Conservation Commission for approval. The schematic diagrams accompanied by comprehensive instructions enabling regular maintenance or replacement of conservation signage going forward.
According to the citation presented to Hall, signage at the park now reads: Cocasset River Preserve, commemorating a new beginning.
Utilizing these plans, Hall also repaired rotted signs at the Harold B. Clark Town Forest and the Kersey Point boat launch on Neponset Reservoir.
Hall, who graduated in May from Foxboro High School, will be attending the Berklee College of Music this fall. He was a highly acclaimed percussionist in the Foxboro High School music program, and received the prestigious Louis Armstrong Award his senior year.