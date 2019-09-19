With faculty and staff at the Burrell Elementary School determined to minimize disruptions from an upcoming building overhaul, local Eagle Scout Joseph Spognardi is helping make certain that students keep their eye on the ball.
Spognardi, an Eagle Scout with Troop 32 in Foxboro, was honored by selectmen last week with a special citation recognizing his accomplishment. Presented by Chairman Mark Elfman, the citation congratulated Spognardi for earning the highest honor in scouting and voiced appreciation for his efforts.
Spognardi’s Eagle Scout project involved constructing what is known as a gaga ball pit — an octagonal sand-filled pit used to play a gentler version of dodgeball — which he completed over the summer of 2018.
“If you get hit in the legs you’re out of the game,” explained Spognardi, who had attended the Burrell School as a youngster.
According to the citation presented last week, Spognardi planned the project by conferring with Burrell School principal Michele McCarthy, the school’s building & grounds crew and several local contractors and landscapers.
He raised $2,000 to cover the cost of the pit and also received in-kind donations from several local businesses, including Pacella Excavating, which leveled the area for the pit; AJT Supplies, which donated mulch; and Cahill Landscaping, which donated sand.
Spognardi, who graduated last May from Foxboro High School, is studying at Massasoit Community College in anticipation of transferring as a marine biology major to the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.