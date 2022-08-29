If turnout the first few days for early in-person voting is any indication, the number of people casting ballots at the polls for the Sept. 6 state primary election in the area may not be high at all.
Early in-person voting started Saturday and continues this week.
In Foxboro, “Turnout has been low through the first two days of in-person early voting,” Town Clerk Bob Cutler said.
The office has mailed roughly 1,800 ballots.
In Attleboro, just 17 voted Saturday and 20 Sunday at city hall, Leslie Veiga of the elections office said.
“We did not know what to expect,” Veiga said. “Vote by mail certainly seems to be changing a lot of things.”
The city has received thousands of applications for mail ballots.
The deadline was Monday to request one and if voters haven’t mailed the ballots yet, they are advised by local and state elections officials to drop them off in-person at election and town clerk offices to ensure their vote is counted.
Most town and city halls have outside drop boxes.
Over in North Attleboro, at town hall there has been a similar picture for early voting.
“The in-person early voting is very quiet,” Pat Dolan of the elections office said. “I had thought we would see more in-person voters than this. Perhaps it will increase.”
Fewer than 50 residents voted each day Saturday and Monday, Dolan said.
As of the end of last week, the office had mailed out about 3,200 ballots and 1,192 have been returned.
Plainville saw just 16 voters Saturday and 31 Monday at town hall. Mailed ballots total 1,162.
“I’m pleasantly surprised with the in-person voting totals,” Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said. “With so many ballots being mailed, I didn’t expect many voters to vote early.”
In Norton, the fire station next to town hall, where early voting is being conducted, was also peaceful.
“Early voting is very quiet,” Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said. “Saturday for the six hours we had 14. Today (Monday) we had four.”
The clerk’s office has mailed out 2,078 ballots and about 700 have been returned.
“I honestly don’t expect a lot for early voting at all,” Longhurst said. “For the primary, including the ballots received, I will guess at a complete total of around 2,500.”
For times and locations for early in-person voting for area communities, visit their websites.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin reminds that mailed ballots must reach a voter’s local election office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 — Election Day.
“The U.S. Postal Service typically recommends mailing a ballot no later than one week before Election Day. With the holiday weekend ahead and no mail delivery on Labor Day, there is no guarantee that a ballot returned by mail this week will arrive in time to be counted,” Galvin said.
Voters who do mail their ballots close to Election Day should track their ballot’s status at www.VoteInMA.com to confirm it reached the local election office.
Besides dropping the mailed ballots off in-person at town and city halls, voters always have the option of voting in person on Election Day.