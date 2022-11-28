Edwin George Mackenzie Jr., age 87, passed away Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Edwin was born in Boston, April 5, 1935. He went to Weymouth High School, and later worked hard to earn his degree from Northeastern University. He was the son of the late Edwin G. Mackenzie Sr., and Anna (Anderson) Mackenzie.
Ed was preceded by his beloved wife Miriam “Mimi” of 59 years. Beloved Father of John “Jack” Mackenzie of South Attleboro, Miriam “Merrie” Mackenzie-Brooks and her husband Bill of Mashpee, MA, and Edwin G. Mackenzie III and his wife Jane of Glen, NH. Cherished grandfather of Andrew James Mackenzie and his wife Liz, Erin Birnie and her husband Jeff, Richard James “Jamie” Glasheen, and his wife Julie, and Megan Bergen and her husband Tim and the adored great grandfather of Edward “Teddy” Bernie, and Declan and Rory Mackenzie.
Ed worked as a project manager for The Foxboro Company and as a financial advisor for New York Life. Ed’s greatest accomplishment and focus was his marriage to Mimi and his family. It was a labor of love that they shared with all who knew them in their personal lives, and through the church as a Pre-Cana couple and Marriage Encounter Prayer Couple. We can only wish that they are happily reunited once again in Heaven.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, Foxboro, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org, on his behalf.
