Eight Foxboro High School students will be recognized at Tufts University this weekend as among the top scholastic artists in the state.
They are among 12 FHS students--– seven seniors and five juniors — who received 15 individual honors in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program.
“We have always had a really strong showing” in this contest, Superintendent Amy Berdos said when announcing the awards last week.
Two students, FHS seniors Julia Kelley and Jodi Resnick, earned the highest honor — the Gold Key award (Kelley also received a Silver Key award in sculpture).
According to K-12 art department head Kelly Arcacha, Kelley also was one of just five student artists from Massachusetts nominated to compete for a national “American Visions Medal,” a non-financial regional honor.
Kelley’s sculpture was chosen from among 9,674 individual submissions from Bay State students, Arcacha said, and was subsequently judged by a panel in New York City to name a lone American Visions medalist from the Bay State.
Because Gold Key works are automatically considered for national-level recognition, Resnick’s submission in photography also will compete at a national level for a gold or silver medal, Arcacha said.
She added that submissions are judged on the basis of originality, technical skill and emergence of personal vision or voice. National awards were expected to be announced March 12.
There also will be an awards ceremony this Saturday for all Gold and Silver Key winners at Tufts University’s Cohen Auditorium. An exhibit of Gold Key work will be on view at Breed Memorial Hall, also at Tufts University, from March 14-22.
School committee Chairwoman Tina Belanger pointed out that both of Foxboro High’s Gold Key winners are athletes, as well as honor students.
“They’re very well rounded,” Belanger said.
Board member Brent Reuter noted the awards completion had been established in 1923, with past winners including Andy Warhol, Truman Capote and Stephen King.
This year’s winners include the following students:
- Senior Julia Coscia: Silver Key and Honorable Mention/sculpture.
- Senior Kerrinh Hanlon: Honorable Mention/photography.
- Senior Julia Kelley: Gold Key and Silver Key/sculpture.
- Junior Sadie McAuliffe: Silver Key/sculpture.
- Junior Shea McNamara: Honorable Mention/sculpture.
- Junior Nicholas Penders: Silver Key/photography.
- Senior Jodi Resnick: Gold Key/photography.
- Senior Liza Shayevich: Honorable Mention/design.
- Junior Tenley Stonis: Silver Key/drawing & illustration.
- Senior Alicia Teixeira: Silver Key/drawing & illustration.
- Senior Amy Traianou: Honorable Mention/design.
- Junior Mykena Yozzo: Silver Key/sculpture.