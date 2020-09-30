At 13, Jack Francomano isn’t yet old enough to vote. But judging from his performance as Foxboro’s “Selectman for a Day” the youngster’s political career is off to a promising start.
While hyper-partisanship and political discord were on full display during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Francomano was presiding over a busy selectmen’s meeting — with occasional prompting and guidance from board member Leah Gibson.
Occupying Chris Mitchell’s customary seat in the town hall meeting room, Francomano was introduced by permanent Chairman Mark Elfman, who read a citation introducing the eighth-grader before turning over the figurative gavel for the next two hours.
“You’re going to do a heck of a lot better job than I am, I can tell already,” Elfman remarked.
In his temporary duties as chairman, Francomano confidently read the board’s meeting agenda into the record, then led all present in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Over the course of Tuesday’s meeting, he also announced several items for consideration, including a number of board appointments, introduced routine reports by town officials and department heads, and presented an honorary citation to World War II veteran Jack Grace.
According to Elfman, the “Selectman for a Day” experience had been donated as an auction item in last year’s BIT elementary school benefit fund-raiser.
Earlier, Elfman had presented Francomano with a tongue-in-cheek citation which stated, in part: “ ‘Selectman for a Day’ requires the prestigious presence of the designee to honorably attend, open and run the meeting with his charismatic charm, clever wit and wisdom beyond his years.”
Reserving comment on the charm and wit, a much-relieved Francomano said afterwards he found the experience fun, a bit nerve-wracking and, on occasion, rather boring.
In other words, pretty much politics as usual.