The Republican contenders for governor in Tuesday’s primary have spent almost as much time attacking one another as they have going after their prospective Democratic opponent.
They have battled — largely on social media — over debates, fundraisers and their relative strengths going into the general election in November.
And if they are both trailing Attorney General Maura Healey — who is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket — in polls, you couldn’t tell from their campaign efforts.
Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman and political newcomer, has sought to portray himself as a moderate in the mold of popular outgoing GOP Gov. Charlie Baker, but also as a conservative who will battle government excess and protect children in schools.
His television ads, which have been flooding local channels in the last week, slam Healey as an “activist” and don’t mention his Republican opponent, Goeff Diehl.
Diehl, an ex-state representative from Whitman and former U.S. Senate candidate, makes no bones about his conservative roots. He won the state GOP convention’s endorsement and the backing of former President Donald Trump.
In fact, Trump is scheduled to join Diehl for a pre-primary tele-rally at 7 p.m. Monday. Voters will be able to call Trump live as he offers his assessment of the race.
While Trump may not be popular in the Bay State — he lost here to Hillary Clinton 60% to 32.1% in 2016 and 65.6% to 32.1% to Joe Biden in 2020 — Diehl is welcoming his backing.
“I am honored to have the support of our former president heading into the primary on Tuesday, and I am doubly honored to have President Trump’s help rallying Massachusetts voters,” Diehl said on Thursday.
In a statement released Friday, Diehl said, “I am excited for Primary Day because it its an opportunity for Massachusetts Republicans to make a statement in support of freedom, fiscal responsibility and doing right by our kids.” He said those principles make his “the strongest ticket to run against Maura Healey this fall.”
Doughty says it’s Diehl’s links to the former president that would impede his run against Healey. Instead, Doughty has been lining up endorsements from other moderate Republicans, such as New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. He also has the backing of area Reps. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield and Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk as well as ex-House members Kevin and Betty Poirier of North Attleboro.
And while Diehl leads Doughty in the few available polls, his campaign exudes confidence.
“With so many endorsements … and every major paper that has endorsed, we are on track for winning next Tuesday. We are not taking our foot off the gas pedal. All recent polls show that Chris Doughty has the best chance to defeat Healey. That’s also clear from Healey attempting to steal our message on making Massachusetts more affordable,” the Doughty campaign said in a statement.
His campaign is also outspending his opponent.
In July alone, Doughty had spent over $500,000 and still had $1.07 million cash on hand at the end of the month, according to reports on file with the state. (He’s already reportedly given $2 million of his own money to his campaign.) Diehl had $16,696 on hand at the end of August after spending about $136,000 for the month.
Doughty will be spending the days leading up to the primary hitting a variety of venues, from a Boston College football game on Saturday to a flock of radio interviews and then on to calling voters in a final push for support.