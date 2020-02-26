Drawn by the convenience of casting early ballots and avoiding Election Day bottlenecks in a supercharged presidential primary season, local voters this week flocked to a provisional polling station at Town Hall.
According to Town Clerk Robert Cutler, a total of 462 early ballots were cast on Monday and Tuesday alone. Should that same daily volume continue through Friday, when the early voting window ends, well over 1,000 votes will have been cast in advance of next Tuesday’s primary election.
Cutler on Wednesday predicted that between 50 and 60 percent of the town’s 12,000 registered voters would cast primary ballots before the Ahern School polls close at 8 p.m. next Tuesday.
He said this would be consistent with prior heavily contested presidential primaries like 2016, when a broad field of Republican candidates helped draw more than 5,600 voters to local polls.
Although voting booths had to be removed, then reinstalled, each day this week to accommodate nightly committee meetings in the Town Hall meeting room, Cutler said early voting went smoothly — with a number of first-time voters turning out to do their civic duty.
“It does make it more convenient for the voters, so I think [early voting] is here to stay,” he observed.
Cutler also said Foxboro has experienced a high volume of absentee voting for next week’s primaries.
Strictly speaking, neither early nor absentee ballots are actually “cast” until Election Day, when they are processed through one of the town’s voting machines. There is a little-known distinction between the two, however.
According to Cutler, voters who request absentee ballots can technically change their minds and fill out another, conventional ballot, on Election Day — so long as their absentee ballot was not yet processed at the polls. But once an early ballot is filled out and turned in voters have to live with their choice.
“They don’t have an option,” he said.
For voters wishing to cast ballots next Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with all five precincts located in the Ahern School gymnasium.
Prior to the Nov. 3 presidential election Bay State voters will have a two-week window for early voting beginning Oct. 19.
Local elections heat upAlthough most eyes are fixed firmly on the March 3 “Super Tuesday” primaries, there appears to be growing interest in the May 4 town elections as well.
According to documents on file at the town clerk’s office, would-be candidates continue to request nomination papers for a variety of elected posts.
Over the past week David Coffey, who resides at 8 Washington St., joined Jack J. Kerzner of Montgomery Way, Stephanie McGowan of Rhodes Lane and Robert Palie of Lakeview Road in obtaining nomination papers for a three-year seat on the board of selectmen.
That seat is currently occupied by David Feldman, who recently announced his intention to leave the board after two terms.
In addition, prospects for two open seats on the Foxboro Housing Authority have become clearer with incumbent housing authority member Thomas Kelley of Centennial Court and newcomer Mary Selig, also of Centennial Court, both declaring for an open five-year term.
Expressing an interest in a separate, one-year unexpired term of former housing authority member Charlene Kaye are Kevin Powers of Prospect Street and Bethany Robertson of Central Street, both of whom took out nomination papers over the past week.
Meanwhile, Michelle Raymond of Birch Tree Road and Salina Chowdury of South Street have each pulled papers for a lone school committee seat to be vacated by three-term veteran Beverley Lord.
On the planning board, incumbent Gary Whitehouse of Main Street has pulled nomination papers for another three-year term, while associate member Jeffrey Peterson has obtained papers for the elected seat now held by veteran John Rhoads, who will not seek reelection. Peterson had been appointed an associate member of the planning board in late 2018.
Finally, Kevin Penders of Highland Street and Paul Steeves of Hill Street have taken out nomination papers for their existing three-year seats on the Boyden Library board of trustees and board of health, respectively.
In order to qualify for the May 4 ballot, prospective candidates must return nomination papers signed by a minimum of 50 registered voters to the town clerk’s office by March 16 at 5 p.m. Nomination papers may be obtained right up until the March 16 deadline.
In addition to those above, other elected officials whose terms expire this May include:
- Thomas Buckley, board of assessors.
- Richard Pacella, board of water and sewer commissioners.
- Elena Dekkers, board of health.
- Thomas Magee, Boyden Library trustee.