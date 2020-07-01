A four-bay charging station servicing zero emissions vehicles has been tentatively approved for a small footprint in the Bank of America’s rear parking lot facing Market Street.
The self-service EV charging station is being proposed by Electrify America, a Virginia-based company operating DC fast-charging networks across the country, with a total of 800 stations and roughly 3,500 chargers planned by December 2021.
According to the company’s application, Electrify America will lease the parcel in question from Bank of America, which owns the property.
Each individual charging bay will be serviced by a “dispenser,” or charging unit, designed to resemble a conventional gas pump. That apparatus will be accompanied by an on-site transformer and adjacent power unit, which will be situated inside a locked enclosure surrounded by solid fencing.
The time a battery takes to charge depends on the size of the battery in kilowatt hours and the amount of electric current being supplied. Recharging sessions are priced at a standard rate per minute.
Electrify America customers can either pay at the charging station via credit card or sign up for a monthly subscription plan. The company also manufactures a home-charging system which is available on Amazon.com for approximately $450.
The installation will be sited along Bank of America’s side property line, next to a long-vacant dwelling owned by the Foxboro Housing Authority that was part of a recently approved land swap.
If all goes according to plan, the swap authorized by voters at the June 15 annual town meeting would enable the local housing authority to construct new units on Centennial Street while the town hopes to build a small public parking lot at 15-17 Market St.
Construction of the parking lot has been linked to final approval of plans for redeveloping the former fire station and Keating Funeral Home block as a brewpub/restaurant and adjacent apartment building.
That project, proposed by Douglas King Builders of North Easton and approved last November by the planning board, is currently in limbo after being appealed by a residential abutter.
King had agreed to demolish the existing dwelling and construct the parking lot at 15-17 Market St. as a condition of approval.