Zero to 60 in 7 seconds.
That’s quick, and that’s what you get in a 2023 all-electric Chevrolet Bolt electric utility vehicle.
The new Bolt EUV, which seats five, is a little bigger inside and out than the Bolt EV and it starts at $27,800, according to Chevrolet’s website. The price can go into the low $40,000 range depending on what options are selected.
The engine is silent and acceleration fast, so a person driving it for the first time might have to go a little light on the pedal.
While the Bolt’s acceleration time is fast, nothing can beat the 2.5 seconds it takes the all-electric E-Ray Corvette to hit 60.
That’s hardly enough time to take a breath.
“They are super fun to drive,” said Paul DaSilva, general sales manager of Cerrone Chevrolet-Buick-GMC Truck in South Attleboro, of all electric vehicles. “You get full torque instantly. When you hit the gas pedal the thing just wants to take off.”
Former Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux, who was recently elected sheriff of Bristol County, bought an electric vehicle, or EV, and said he’ll “never go back to gasoline power.”
Heroux said the battery of his car, a 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge, can get 230 miles on a full charge.
And he said he’s looking at getting some EVs for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.
Heroux may have been lucky to get his, as sales of all-electric vehicles are expected to start picking up speed amid a market that was, like so many, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cox Automotive, the parent company of Kelley Blue Book, said that while total U.S. vehicle sales fell 8% in 2022, sales of EVs — vehicles completely powered by an electric motor that emit no carbon dioxide — grew by 65%. Out of all cars sold in the U.S. last year, 5.8% were electric. The company is forecasting 1 million EV sales in 2023, according to information on the Kelley Blue Book website.
Environmental issues and the cost of fuel on the minds of consumers, along with federal and state government incentives to purchase the cars, and pricing on some newer models that appears more affordable than early models, seem to be driving more awareness toward EVs.
Locally, some dealers say they have few EVs on their lots and are seeing slower EV sales. However, there’s a shortage of cars in general, EVs in particular, and that has to do a lot with the pandemic along with supply chain and production issues.
DaSilva said Cerrone Chevrolet had just one all-electric Bolt.
Rodman Ford in Foxboro had a slightly bigger stock. Currently, there are four EVs on the lot, two Lightning F-150 pickup trucks and two Mach-E Mustangs, according to Gavin Schoumaker, a sales and leasing consultant who specializes in EVs.
Courtesy Mitsubishi on Washington Street in Attleboro had no EVs and three hybrids, which use part battery power and part gasoline power, on the lot, according to general sales manager Miguel Santos.
“Nobody could get cars,” DaSilva said of the last couple of years. “And that’s why used car prices are through the roof.”
And while EV use is growing, there are still fewer of them on the road compared to combustion engine cars. Data from the U.S. Department of Energy from 2021 shows Massachusetts with 30,470 EV registrations, behind California (563,070), Florida (95,640), Texas (80,900), Washington (66,810), New York (51,810), New Jersey (47,830), Arizona (40,740) and Virginia (30,660).
DaSilva said his dealership may have sold as many as 10 electric vehicles over the last 12 months.
And he said the number of people coming in and asking about all-electric vehicles is not large.
“It’s about the same as it was (before the pandemic),” he said. “It’s not an everyday thing.”
Some of the low sales were due to lack of availability. The serious buyers usually go online to find out where electric vehicles are available, DaSilva said.
Often the websites say “delivery is pending,” so the buyer calls the dealer and reserves the car with a down payment, he said.
“Usually by the time a vehicle gets here, it’s pre-sold,” he said. “There’s a shortage of electric cars everywhere.”
However, that could be going away in the near future especially as production ramps up with a number of Chevrolet and GMC models, DaSilva said.
He said a GMC Hummer and a GMC SUV are already in production, and a Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer and a GMC Sierra should all be out by the end of the year.
“As far as mainstream dealers go, GM (General Motors) has a leg up on electrification and electric technology,” he said. “No one is offering what we have in the amount of electric cars.”
But the number of cars that will become available will need buyers and that’s where things could slow down.
DaSilva doesn’t believe buyers will be walking in every day until the technology improves and the price comes down.
While the basic Bolt EV is going for under $30,000, it’s not a family car, he said. It’s more of a commuter car.
Kelley Blue Book reported the average cost of a new car with any engine sold in November 2022 was $48,681, a record high. The average cost for luxury vehicles was about $67,000 and for non-luxury vehicles it was about $44,500. For new electric vehicles, the average price was about $65,000, according to KBB estimates.
By comparison, when Tesla first introduced its all-electric Roadster in 2009, the cost was around $100,000, according to Britannica.com. While the company was the go-to EV manufacturer for years, more carmakers have added EVs to their offerings. Prices vary, with some larger EVs in the $70,000 to $80,000 range.
Chevrolet’s EV Equinox, which the company says is “tailored to help modern families make a seamless, confident and uncompromising transition to an EV,” is expected to have a starting price of around $30,000, according to a press release.
“It’s got to be affordable for the average consumer,” DaSilva said. “If you can’t afford $3 for gas, you can’t afford a $70,000 car.”
But he’s optimistic.
“I think it is the future, but I don’t see gas-powered vehicles going away completely,” he said.
DaSilva said it may be decades before internal combustion engines become the minority on the roads.
“I don’t think it will be as fast as 10 years,” he said. “In 30 years, maybe.”
Schoumaker specializes in EVs and hybrids at Rodman Ford in Foxboro.
“Demand isn’t as high as we’d like it to be,” he said referring to EVs.
The hybrids sell much faster, most within a week after delivery to the lot, he said.
At Courtesy Mitsubishi, Santos said more customers are coming in to look at the Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle that uses the battery first then the engine when more power is needed.
The prices for the PHEVs run in the mid-$40,000 to mid-$50,000 range depending on what options are selected.
The Outlander PHEV, which Santos says is the best selling car in Europe and Asia, is family-size and seats seven.
Like other dealers, Santos said the supply of new cars was low in the COVID-19 pandemic years.
He said prior to the pandemic his dealership sold about two dozen of the hybrids over a 12-month period.
“Then COVID hit and we couldn’t get any cars, they just started coming in November and December,” he said.
But the virus didn’t stop buyers from asking about them.
“Even during the pandemic people were coming in and seeking them,” he said.
All-electric future?
Santos said at some point in the future all cars will be electric.
“I probably won’t be around to see it,” he said. “But you’ll see more and more.”
Meanwhile, Schoumaker said West Coast sales are higher for EVs and that’s because the weather is warmer.
The cold on the East Coast, especially in the Northeast, knocks the mileage down on all EVs.
“It’s still kind of a new thing on the East Coast,” he said.
Meanwhile, the federal government and the state are doing what they can to encourage the purchase of EVs or hybrid cars and trucks with rebates and incentives.
The federal government is offering a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 on all-electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles, although there are several qualifying factors such as eligible models, sales prices and income limits. Massachusetts has the MOR-EV rebate program, offering $3,500 post-purchase for new battery or fuel-cell EVs and $1,500 for new plug-in hybrid vehicles, both under a $55,000 sales price.
The federal government has directed $63 million toward Massachusetts over the next five years to pay for quick-charging stations on highways. It’s part of a plan called the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, which is an effort to “help build a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network across the country.”
In addition, Massachusetts has adopted a mandate for car dealers to sell only electric vehicles by 2035, and several municipalities — including Boston and Cambridge — have embraced their own goals to encourage more battery-powered vehicles, according to the website StreetsBlog Mass.
Schoumaker said there’s a phone app that helps drivers find charging stations and maps how to get there.
The time it takes to charge an EV and the cost depends on the size of the car’s battery to where and when the driver chooses to charge, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, a nonprofit environmental group.
A U.S. Department of Transportation website explains there are three levels of charging power.
The slowest, Level 1, charges through a residential 120-volt outlet for 40-50 hours from empty for an EV or 5-6 hours for a PHEV battery.
Level 2 charging is through 240-volt in residential settings or 280-volt in commercial ones. From empty, an EV battery can charge in 4-10 hours and a PHEV from 1-2 hours.
The quickest, a public Level 3 direct current fast charging station, can charge an EV with an empty battery to 80 percent between 20 minutes to an hour.
The cost varies and can be calculated by multiplying the car’s kilowatt-hour/100 miles rate by your electricity rate if you’re using a Level 1 or speedier Level 2 charger point at home, according to the NRDC. Public Level 3 chargers are more expensive. Overall, the NRDC says, “the average EV driver will spend 60 percent less on fueling costs compared to the average gas vehicle in their class.”
The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts on Friday was $3.40, and $3.28 a gallon in Bristol County, according to AAA. To fill a 14-gallon tank, it would cost about $45-$47. Depending on the car and lifestyle, average fuel costs for a combustion engine car run about $2,000 a year, according to J.D. Power estimates.
Local agencies and governments are beginning to electrify their vehicles.
GATRA, a regional bus company, has recently purchased at least two all-electric buses.
And before he left the mayor’s job in Attleboro, Heroux was talking about electrifying the police fleet of vehicles.
Mechanic training
Working on EVs requires extensive training.
Both DaSilva and Santos said the mechanics who work at the dealership have to undergo special training to work on EVs or hybrid vehicles.
DaSilva said his mechanics have to know what they are doing because of the high voltage running through the cables on all-electric cars.
“Mechanics have to be trained so they don’t get hurt,” he said.
The mechanics at the dealerships are first to benefit from that training. The automotive companies train them, but that leaves a lot of other independent mechanics out in the cold.
Corban Newman, assistant manager of Speedee Oil Change & Auto Service on North Main Street in Attleboro, said he’s looked for classes that teach mechanics how to work on EVs.
“I’ve tried to find classes, but there’s nothing around,” he said. “Most people (EV owners) go back to the dealers.”
Newman said he and his fellow mechanics could probably do a brake job on an EV, but that’s about it.
He has 20 years in the business and is looking at the future with a little anxiety.
“It’s going to be an issue for me,” he said.
At Emory Auto on Emory Street in Attleboro, manager Henry Quabir said the all-electric vehicle won’t darken his doors any time soon.
“We won’t go near that stuff,” he said. “Everything is so new, and it’s very complicated.”
Like Newman, he’s hoping training schools will emerge at some point in the future, but for now there are none.
He noted also those seeking repairs for all-electric vehicles are few and far between. “There’s not much demand right now,” Henry Quabir said.
One of the mechanics in his shop is Zahid Quabir.
Quabir said being trained in the technology is one thing, but it’s important to gain experience in the work.
“Experience takes time,” he said.
The future
Jeffrey Williams, a physics professor at Bridgewater State University, said the future for electric cars is promising, however.
“I think the future for them is huge,” Williams said.
He owns an all-electric Nissan Leaf hatchback so he’s very familiar with the pros and cons of the electric car, and he thinks there are more pros than cons.
“In the next 10 years, I would say they are here for daily use,” he said. “Most people drive less than 100 miles a day and all-electric cars are perfect for that.”
They only need to be recharged when arriving at home.
“You don’t have to plug them in at work, you only have to plug them in at home,” he said.
He said they currently are fine for daily use, such as commuting to work, but they are not good for longer trips.
The longer trips, however, will be coming in the future, he said.
Williams lives in the Berkshires and is in Bridgewater for three days every week. He says driving to Bridgewater is easier than going home because going home is mostly uphill, which demands more power from his batteries.
The trip is about 180 miles. His car has a mileage range of 230 miles on one charge.
In the summer it’s more, up to 260 miles, and in the winter, when the cold diminishes the battery’s power it’s less, about 180 miles, Williams said.
“When it gets cold, the batteries can’t deliver as much energy,” he said.
He has solar panels on the roof of his home, so on sunny days he charges his batteries directly from the sun.
Williams enjoys studying the statistics associated with electric cars. For example, he said DC chargers are four times faster than AC chargers.
He said chargers are becoming more available, but so far he has yet to find any at gas stations.
And overall, driving all-electric vehicles is a joy.
“The driving experience is fun,” he said. “The acceleration is tremendous.”
He said he uses brakes as little as possible because when he takes his foot off the gas pedal the engine works to recharge the batteries, which it does not do if he hits the brakes.
And he said maintenance is cheaper.
“One of the beautiful things about electric cars is there is no oil to change or transmission fluid or radiator fluid to change,” he said.