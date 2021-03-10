Elementary-age children will return to the classroom full-time on Monday, April 5, and the rest of Foxboro students three weeks later under a school reopening plan announced Tuesday night by Superintendent Amy Berdos.
Although numerous details remain in flux, Berdos said that students in grades K-5 will return for full, in-person learning on April 5, with those in grades 6-12 coming back on April 26, the Monday following spring break.
“Our goal all along has been to return students back to school in our brick-and mortar buildings without remote learning for in-person instruction as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Berdos said during an extensive briefing for elected school board members.
Those dates essentially follow guidelines issued earlier Tuesday by state education officials, although Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has yet to specify a state-wide date for the return of high school students.
While parents have the option of keeping children in a remote environment through the end of the school year, Riley suggested that out-of-classroom time in both remote and hybrid schedules will no longer count toward student learning hours — though it remains unclear when that edict would take effect.
In a normal school year, elementary students must complete 900 hours of classroom instruction, with middle and high school students completing 990 hours — standards that were relaxed this year under COVID-19 protocols.
Local families who wish to maintain a fully remote learning environment will need to declare their intentions by March 26.
Berdos said the prospect of COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers helped pave the way for a return to full, in-person learning, even though half of Foxboro teachers indicated they would come back anyway.
“We knew from a staff survey that 50 percent, or thereabouts, felt comfortable returning without the vaccine at 3-6 feet [of social distancing],” she said. “But we also know, and understandably so, that all our faculty and staff will feel much more comfortable if they have had the vaccine before returning in person.”
Mass vaccination sites around the state are expected to designate certain dates specifically for educators and support staff, Berdos added.
In keeping with past practice, Berdos peppered her presentation with survey data gathered from families of school-age children about their willingness to pursue full, in-person learning at this stage of the pandemic.
Survey responses indicate that 96 percent of elementary parents, 95 percent of middle school parents and 98 percent of high school parents surveyed support full in-person instruction with social distancing requirements as low as three feet, but complimented by continued safety precautions.
Currently, Foxboro’s hybrid schedule, with fewer students in school buildings at any one time, allows for social distancing at six feet.
“At this point in the year we’ve learned a lot,” Berdos observed, reiterating prior reassurances from health agencies that strongly suggests the virus is not typically transmitted in school settings.
All told, 82 percent of Foxboro’s elementary families and approximately two thirds of middle and high school families responded to the administration’s survey.
Berdos appeared sensitive to criticism that parents were not specifically queried about their preferences for continued hybrid learning, as opposed to a choice between fully remote or fully in-person.
But she added that respondents, for the most part, voiced enthusiasm at the prospect of having children back in the classroom full time.
“Some said, ‘I totally support this but I’m nervous’,” Berdos said of comments which accompanied survey responses. “We completely understand that. We know how important it will be to talk with our families and let them know of the mitigation strategies, and at the same time to talk with our students about that.”
In addition, a majority of parents at all grade levels said they needed no advance notice before returning full time to the classroom, though roughly one-third said they would need at least a week’s notice.
Berdos stressed that all existing health and safety protocols will remain in effect when students return full time.
“I’m not going to get down in the weeds on logistics because there are a lot of logistics,” she told school board members.
Berdos also declined to say if school buildings would be open for after-school activities, saying the reopening plan remains a work in progress.
“We’re going to learn as we go forward,” she said. “We’re going to make mistakes — there’s nothing about this year that’s been perfect.”
But she confirmed that warmer temperatures will mark a return of tents, previously used last fall, at the middle and high schools for outdoor classroom and cafeteria space.
That added space is especially important because six-foot distancing must be maintained during lunch periods with students removing their masks to eat.
The only way to accomplish this is to create multiple eating spaces that include classrooms, the media center and even al fresco dining.
“The lunch part is really one of the biggest challenges,” the superintendent said.
Business Manager William Yukna confirmed the school department has ample reserves of protective equipment and supplies, while budgeting for cleaning and sanitizing operations for the entire school year with additional federal funding anticipated.
“We literally have like a mini-warehouse of everything we need to get us through the summertime,” he said, “because we’re obviously anticipating summertime instruction as well.”
In addition, Yukna said new desks and other classroom furniture already has been ordered to facilitate a full return to classrooms next month.
On hand virtually for the Tuesday night session, Foxboro’s three elementary principals said their respective staffs were looking forward to jettisoning the five-day morning/afternoon hybrid rotation in favor of more conventional class schedules, albeit with necessary adjustments.
“I feel fortunate that we have a month to work some of these things out as we go along,” said Burrell School Principal Michele McCarthy.
Noting that students separately attending the morning and afternoon sessions may not even know each other, Igo School Principal Kate Campbell stressed that teachers and staff know all of them.
“I think it’s really important to remember: this is what we do,” Campbell said.
“This is what we’re wired to do. Although it’s challenging, it’s also really exciting to get back to what we are really here to do.”
Likewise, Taylor School Principal Michael Stanton assured school committee members that faculty would be fully prepared for the April 5 return date.
“We’ll hold staff meetings, but we’ll also hold mini-assemblies with our students to share expectations,” Stanton pledged.
For their part, school board members voiced confidence in the administration’s plans, while stressing that open channels of communications remains a critical factor.
“The logistics are one thing, but the conversations with our kids and our teachers are another,” observed Chairman Richard Pearson.