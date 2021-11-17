When it comes to foreign language instruction, local elementary school students not only walk the walk, but are increasingly fluent at talking the talk as well.
That message came through loud and clear this week as a dozen or so students representing their polyglot peers provided school committee members with a first-hand look at how world languages -- in this case, Spanish -- are taught at the elementary level.
According to K-12 world language department head Christine Smith, elementary teachers employ a classroom methodology derived from a 2019-20 curriculum review which indicated that youngsters best gain foreign language proficiency through reading and storytelling.
With this in mind, each teaching unit incorporates either a brief video or storybook that mimics how youngsters learn English within the context of simple stories.
“They’re listening to bedtime stories or other stories that people tell them,” Smith said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
Smith was accompanied by language teachers Murielle Montione, Sophilia LeBlanc and Holly Parsons, who orchestrated a lively look at elementary Spanish instruction strategies with the help of an enthusiastic group of chicos from the Burrell, Igo and Taylor schools.
In particular, Montione led students through an interactive demonstration of how stuffed animals, puppets and other props help reinforce basic Spanish words and terminology, then integrated those terms into a humorous tale about a bilingual cat foiling a home break-in by barking like a dog -- with students repeating the first chapter line-by-line.
Transitioning into what would be a second lesson plan, Parsons introduced a new set of Spanish grammar to be featured in the continuing story line, with students attempting to follow the plot in Chapter 2 before answering a series of questions in English.
“If they can answer about the story in English it shows they understood what happened in Spanish,” Parsons explained.
Finally, LeBlanc repeated the process, layering in still more Spanish vocabulary before concluding the tale, and with it, the evening’s Spanish lesson.
According to Parsons, the actual classroom unit culminated with students taking an assortment of pictures and text from the story, then properly sequencing and assembling the components into take-home books for themselves.
“So they came home with a really nice product and hopefully are reading to someone at home,” she said, adding: “They could probably tell it in their sleep right now.”
Commending students and faculty members alike, board member Michelle Raymond said she was “gobsmacked” at how youngsters seemed to enjoy the often-difficult process of acquiring and mastering new language skills.
“It must be a fun class to be in,” Raymond observed. “This seems to be such an intuitive way to learn.”