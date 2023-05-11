Reshuffling the deck following the May 3 annual town election, members of the town select board this week turned the chairperson’s gavel over to an experienced hand.
Veteran board member Mark Elfman, who had served as chair from May 2019 to May 2021, was returned to the position Tuesday night during the board’s annual reorganization.
Elfman was nominated for the position by Leah Gibson, who replaced Elfman as chairperson two years ago and has served in that capacity since then.
“I’ve had a great two-year run as chair,” Gibson said, noting that she is entering the final year of her second three-year term. “I’m not exactly sure what will happen next year — we’ll see.”
Gibson told her colleagues that she would be willing to “take a step back” and relinquish the chair, but suggested a replacement should have prior experience in that role — especially with a new town manager having recently come on board.
“There’s quite a bit of work in the transition right now,” she said.
Without explicitly stating as much, this caveat would seem to have precluded board members Dennis Keefe and Stephanie McGowan — although Seth Ferguson had served as chairman of the advisory committee prior to being elected to the select board in 2021.
With little added discussion, board members unanimously agreed to support Elfman’s nomination as chairperson, with McGowan continuing as vice-chair. Gibson, meanwhile, will assume clerk’s duties.
“It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it,” Gibson joked.