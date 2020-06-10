Selectman Mark Elfman received a conditional vote of confidence Tuesday night when colleagues agreed to retain him as chairman for another year.
But the split decision to return Elfman as chairman, with newcomer Stephanie McGowan casting her first vote after winning a seat in Monday’s town election, served notice that dynamics on the board may be shifting.
With the board’s annual reorganization the first order of business on Tuesday night’s agenda, two-term incumbent Chris Mitchell had nominated Elfman to continue as chairman, saying that he served well in that capacity over the past year.
The nomination was seconded by Edward O’Leary, who also spoke favorably on Elfman’s behalf.
McGowan, meanwhile, nominated board member Leah Gibson, who said she would welcome the opportunity to serve as chair while seconding her own nomination.
“Sometimes I think it’s good to change things up,” McGowan said. “I think she’s very knowledgeable. I think she puts in the time and energy. I think she’d be a great female role model for a lot of young girls in this community.”
With little additional discussion, board members voted 3-2 to continue the status quo at chairman, with Elfman ultimately casting the decisive vote in favor of himself.
Board members also voted unanimously to elect O’Leary vice-chairman and McGowan as clerk — the latter a characterized as a custom for the newest-serving member.
“I don’t think we are losing anything with the addition of Stephanie to the board,” Elfman said.