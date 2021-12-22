School administrators have rolled out a comprehensive framework to guide district improvement and budget planning for the next three years -- and hopefully beyond.
Eighteen months in the making, the so-called “Plan for Success” outlines major goals and objectives, while providing an action plan that identifies and prioritizes specific initiatives in support of those goals.
Presenting the program to school committee members last week, Superintendent Amy Berdos acknowledged the overall mission, vision and core values are similar to previous goal statements, but with added focus on celebrating diversity, ensuring equity and practicing universal inclusivity.
Berdos pointed out that in some cases pursuing equity may require an unequal distribution of available resources to enhance access and availability to curriculum, school facilities and/or instructional practices.
“The philosophy is that everyone belongs, diversity is valued and we can all learn from each other,” she said, adding the plan also promotes diversity in both hiring and marketing.
“It’s very important that we are able to communicate our work within the schools and what the implications are as it relates to resources and the budget,” Berdos said.
In addition to equity and inclusivity, the structured framework identifies three other areas for success going forward: facilities and infrastructure, teaching and learning, and student well-being.
Each of these key areas is supported by a series of specific objective and strategic initiatives, with a target date of June 2025 -- although certain benchmarks have already been attained or are in progress.
For example, a building and facilities committee will be empaneled to evaluate future infrastructure needs including safety and threat assessments at all school buildings, beginning this year with the middle and high schools. That process will be guided in large part by evolving curriculum models and teaching methods, especially those involving classroom technology.
In certain respects, it will mirror the embrace of STEM-related science and technology curriculums, which required upgrades in science labs at the Ahern Middle School, Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello said.
The new framework also places heightened awareness on social-emotional learning by adopting consistent district-wide practices to identify and respond to student needs including medical and mental health challenges.
“We’re thinking about students and how we support them to have healthy minds, healthy bodies and be healthy, active members of our school community,” Mello said.
According to Director of Student Services Cory Mikolazyk, the district already has leveraged grant funding to hire dedicated specialists to help coordinate social-emotional supports in classroom environments.
Before voting to adopt the proposal, school board member Richard Pearson characterized the plan as a “thoughtful effort” developed by a team of committed educators.
“You read the words in about 15-16 pages, but there’s a whole bunch behind it,” Pearson said.
Chairman Rob Canfield described the framework as “tangible,” outlining improvements that realistically can be delivered to local families.
“Overall, this feels really in line with where we are,” Canfield said. “It’s very much grounded in where it feels like our school community is, and needs to be.”
Fellow board member Brent Ruter likewise praised the plan as “thorough and connected, while suggesting that student well-being is foundational to academic success.
“More and more, we’re becoming aware that if you don’t have the overall well-being taken care of it doesn’t matter what’s done in the classroom,” Ruter observed.
Earlier, Berdos explained that the “hands-on” planning process formally commenced in January 2020, but three months later was shelved for the remainder of the school year in response to disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We tried to continue with Zoom meetings but found that it was just not the same,” she said.
Participants included several dozen administrators, teachers and specialists. They were assisted by an outside facilitator, Dr. Ruth Gilbert-Whitner, former superintendent in the Whitman-Hanson school district.