A program that has provided free meals to school children across the country for two years expires on Thursday, leaving parents and education officials wondering what comes next.
The end of pandemic-era federal aid is raising fears about the effects in the upcoming school year for families already struggling with rising food and fuel costs.
“Until more information is available regarding new nationwide waivers for this summer and next school year, we continue to stay positive and be hopeful for the future,” Heather Baril, food services director at North Attleboro public schools, said in an email.
For families already strained by inflation and the end of other federal help like expanded child tax credits, advocates say cuts to the aid could mean turning more frequently to food banks.
“Families across the country are facing a very difficult reality of having to choose between feeding their kids or filling up their gas tank or purchasing medicine,” said Vince Hall, chief government relations officer for Feeding America, a nonprofit network of foodbanks.
The rules are set to revert to how they were before the coronavirus pandemic with families that are eligible based on income levels required to apply for their children to receive free or reduced-price lunch. Schools in predominantly low-income areas will be allowed to serve breakfast and lunch to everyone for free, as before.
Since waiving the eligibility requirement during the pandemic, the U.S. Agriculture Department, which oversees school meal programs, has seen the number of participating students soar, with about 30 million children a day getting free meals, compared to 20 million before the pandemic and in the summer program 1.3 billion meals and snacks were given out nationwide in fiscal year 2020 at a cost of $4.1 billion — an eightfold increase from the previous year in terms of meals and cost, according to the USDA.
A bill passed in Congress last week and signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday aims to keep the rules around summer meals programs as they have been during the pandemic It also provides flexibility for schools to make substitutions for certain types of food without being fined if they run into supply chain problems.
California and Maine made universal meals permanent last year. In Colorado, the Legislature passed a bill to ask voters this November whether to fund free universal breakfast and lunch at schools.
In Massachusetts, the House of Representatives earlier this month passed a budget with $110 million that would go towards extending the free meals program. The state Senate’s version did not include that provision. The differences between the two versions are now being hammered out in conference committee, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said, and that has to be done by July 30.
North Attleboro’s school committee wasn’t willing to wait for the Massachusetts Legislature to move. Earlier this month, at the recommendation of Superintendent John Antonucci, the board voted to raise prices for school meals next year — above pre-pandemic levels.
With the fate of the program uncertain, Antonucci said, “we wanted to go ahead and give families notice. We don’t take the increase lightly.”
The pre-pandemic prices would not allow the food program to be self-sustaining, officials said.
If state support does not come through, lunches at the elementary schools would go from $2.50 to $3; at the middle school from $2.60 to $3.50; and at the high school from $3 to $3.75. Those increases would be moot, however, if the state funding is approved.
“If the state comes through with the funding, we are not going to be charging students,” the superintendent says.
In an email response to questions from The Sun Chronicle, Baril, the North Attleboro food services director, noted the federal legislation “allows USDA to provide nationwide waivers past June 30, 2022, at this time, it is not clear what types of nationwide waiver flexibilities will be announced for Summer 2022 and School Year 2002-2023.”
Earlier this year Janice Watt, who runs the Foxboro public schools’ food program, said she had seen a big increase in the number of children taking part, with participation growing from about 1,300 meals per day to about 1,800 this year. It has grown enough that Watt increased her staff to 22 workers.
At the time, Watt said she feared the end of the program would be a step backwards.
In the past, the pay-per-meal programs have seen some children denied a lunch or even told to throw a meal away as happened to 25 students at Coelho Middle School in Attleboro in an incident that outraged parents in 2016. The students were unable to pay or their pre-paid accounts did not contain enough money. The city school department’s food services contractor apologized for the incident.
Watt said that with the universal meal program, “We’ve been able to focus on feeding kids, not chasing people for money.”
Like other school food programs, in Massachusetts and around the country, North Attleboro saw exponential growth of participation during the pandemic. The town’s schools went from serving 152,421 lunches in the whole of the 2020-2021 school year to 314,427 just from September to May of the school year just ended. The breakfast program saw a similar jump. Figures provided by the school department say that went from 73,886 breakfasts served last school year to 146,330 this year.
According to Baril’s statistics, 54% of the total enrollment, or 2,114 children, participated in the meals program this year.
The news isn’t all bleak for the future, however. “In terms of summer 2022, Massachusetts has already been approved for various state-requested flexibilities that may be subject to change,” Baril said in her email.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)