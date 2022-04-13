After being effectively sidelined for two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillette Stadium is back in business as an entertainment hub with a robust slate of summer concerts and other major events, including performances by Garth Brooks, Elton John and Kenny Chesney.
With little discussion, selectmen on Tuesday night unanimously approved the 2022 entertainment application, which covers all concerts and special events held in the stadium itself, as well as N.E. Revolution and Patriots games.
Adopted in 2019, this umbrella approach marks a significant departure from past practice whereby selectmen had convened separate public hearings prior to licensing each event or seasonal schedule in the case of professional football or soccer.
Instead, town officials have streamlined what had been a piecemeal process by approving a single annual license for sporting and entertainment events at the stadium.
Given the obstacles to staging entertainment events during the pandemic, Jess Enos, director of business development and external affairs for Kraft Sports & Entertainment, told selectmen that stadium management is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“We’re excited to be before the board with a full slate of events,” she said. “It’s a much-needed boost, and we’re excited to have such a busy summer ahead of us.”
Police Chief Michael Grace reassured selectmen that the umbrella license application reflects considerable planning involving stadium management and public safety agencies.
“We’re ready for the big events,” Grace said, adding that coordination between Foxboro and state police has been exceptional. “We’re all in the circle and communicating… and we anticipate the best.”
George Bell, who chairs the Stadium Advisory Committee, said the ad hoc group recommended that selectmen approve the 2022 license application -- though he noted that major construction currently underway behind the north end zone could potentially increase noise volumes for residents in the North Street area.
“Public safety is going to be working really hard this summer,” Bell observed. “It’s a full-court press.”
Earlier, Enos characterized the north end zone reconfiguration as “the biggest renovation to the property since it opened” 20 years ago.
The schedule approved this week by selectmen includes, in addition to Revolution and Patriots games, the following events:
Saturday, April 23: Monster Energy Supercross tour, a competition which previously had been staged at Gillette in 2016 and 2018. Projected attendance: 30,000
Saturday, May 21: Garth Brooks concert. Projected attendance: 70,000
Saturday, June 4: Monster Jam truck rally. Projected attendance 30,000
Saturday, July 2: Dead & Co. concert, which had performed in Foxboro back in 2019. Projected attendance: 30,000
Saturday, July 16: Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game & Skills Challenge. Projected attendance 5,000-8,000
Thursday, July 21: The Weeknd After-Hours concert tour: Projected attendance: 35,000
Wednesday, Thursday, July 27-28: Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert tour. Projected attendance: 50,000 each
Friday, Saturday, Aug. 26-27: Kenny Chesney Here & Now concert tour. Projected attendance: 70,000 each
Friday, Sept. 9: Rammstein North American concert tour. Projected attendance: 30,000