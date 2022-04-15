A former Foxboro High School special education teacher facing federal child pornography charges will have to remain in jail pending trial, according to a U.S. District Court ruling.
Magistrate Judge David Hennessy denied a bid for release from Thomas Davis, 41, on April 15, citing the allegations against Davis and no workable plan that prohibits him from accessing the internet.
A public defender had proposed Davis be allowed to live in a sober house in Boston. But the judge said the house management required that residents work and there would be nothing preventing Davis from going online.
The judge denied a similar proposal involving a different sober house in December, again because there were no guarantees Davis could not use the internet.
Federal prosecutors say they found 40 images of child pornography downloaded from the internet on Davis’ laptop after his arrest by the FBI and Mansfield police on Aug. 26. The images included ones involving prepubescent boys under the age of 12, officials said.
Davis also secretly recorded himself having consensual sex with a man he met on a dating app and showed the video to another man, who reported Davis to authorities.
Shortly after his arrest, Davis lost the teaching job he had had for three years.
In his decision, the judge made new disclosures about Davis’ drug use during the time he was a teacher. Davis experimented with GHB a month before his arrest and used crystal meth weekly up until his arrest, the judge said.
GHB, a so-called designer and “date rape” drug, is a depressant that comes in a liquid or powder form, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Davis, a Kansas native who has lived in Massachusetts since 2004, is divorced from his husband, was previously married to the mother of his two daughters and has no prior criminal record, according to the judge.
The judge said although he could see an argument for how Davis’ background could make him empathetic to children, he also raised concerns about Davis’ alleged substance abuse and his inability to manage his sexual attraction to children.
“Davis poses an unacceptable danger to the community and this is where the rubber really hits the road. Children are victimized each time an image of child pornography is downloaded or viewed,” Hennessy wrote.
“Given Davis’ history,” the judge said, “alleged conduct, and proclivities, I cannot accept a release package that does not in some way monitor Davis’ internet access.”
Davis has pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet.
No trial date has been scheduled.