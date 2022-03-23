A former Foxboro High School teacher facing federal child pornography charges is again seeking release from jail while he awaits trial.
Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, is seeking to be released to live in a sober house in Boston but prosecutors are opposing the request, according to court documents in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Davis, a former special education teacher, has been held in jail without bail since his arrest Aug. 26 by the FBI and Mansfield police.
He has pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet and is being held without bail.
No trial date has been scheduled.
Federal prosecutors say they found 40 images of child pornography on Davis’ laptop, including ones involving prepubescent boys under the age of 12.
In a motion for release filed last week, Thomas’ lawyer, public defender Julie-Ann Olson, said Thomas could be released, with conditions including a GPS bracelet, to live at the sober house and would only use the internet for therapy sessions.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tobin argued in court papers that Thomas remains a danger to the public. He said there will be no feasible way to keep Thomas off the internet where child porn is readily available.
The proposal, Tobin said, was similar to the defendant’s request rejected by the court on Dec. 17.
Magistrate Judge David Hennessy rejected the request in December but said he would consider any new proposals. He has not yet ruled on the request filed last week.