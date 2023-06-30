WRENTHAM — A former North Attleboro man pleaded guilty Friday to hiding a cellphone in a soap dispenser box in a Foxboro commercial building’s bathroom, where a female hair salon employee was recorded.
Anizio Carvalho, 40, who now lives in Marshfield, was sentenced in Wrentham District Court to two years of probation after admitting to photographing an unsuspecting nude person.
Carvalho was working for a janitorial service when he hid his cellphone in a common bathroom at a commercial building used by Head to Toes Salon and Spa, 17 Cocasset St., according to police.
A female employee at the spa was using the bathroom when she spotted the camera on July 19. The woman then locked herself in the bathroom and called her boss and her husband, according to a prosecutor.
When police arrived, they determined the cellphone was still recording. After examining the phone, the prosecutor said, investigators found footage of the female employee and a man later identified as Carvalho placing the camera in the box on the floor.
During a hearing, Judge Brian Walsh rejected the recommendation by his lawyer to continue the case without a finding with probation and agreed with the prosecution that a guilty finding was appropriate.
“His behavior is abhorrent,” Walsh said after listening to the prosecutor recite the allegations in the case.
Carvalho’s lawyer, Jackeline Meireles, said her client is the father of a 3-year-old daughter and has no prior criminal record. She said he is currently undergoing therapy and is employed in a different job.
As a condition of his probation, the judge ordered Carvalho to undergo a sex offender evaluation and obtain any counseling recommended.
Carvalho was also ordered to continue with his therapy and stay away from the victim and the salon.