An exchange student from Finland revisited Foxboro for the first time since her stay in Foxboro more than 40 years ago.
Anja Kiuru, 60, who lives in Keminmaa, Finland, just about 75 miles south of the Arctic Circle, visited Foxboro last week. She was an exchange student at Foxboro High School in the 1979-1980 junior class in a program organized by the Rotary Club.
Although it was over 40 years ago, Kiuru recalls the fun memories in Foxboro, including weekend get-togethers with other Rotary exchange students a couple of times during the year.
“I got together with my friends, went to the movies, and out to eat,” she recalled.
Kiuru said the reason she participated in the exchange program was she wanted to learn to speak fluent English but Australia was too far away and she wanted to head outside of Europe.
“My father was a member of the International Lions Club and he told me that they only exchange for the summer months. He suggested we should try to apply through the Rotary exchange program. And it worked out fine,” Kiuru said.
”My parents suggested applying for a whole year, not just a summer season. I had heard from my friends who had been in the U.S. before me, that it was a good choice.”
Through the program, Kiuru learned about many other countries and their cultures by befriending exchange students from all over the world.
“I learned to be open-minded, to respect and understand people from different countries. The experience has had a huge impact on my social skills, making contact with others, etc. I learned to appreciate my own homeland even more,” Kiuru said.
Kiuru said she recognizes her roots, but also came to appreciate things in the United States due to the experience.
“It taught me to take care of my things, how to use money, becoming more independent. I believe I wouldn’t be who I am now without my year abroad. And I am very grateful for my year in America.”
While distance took its toll, Kiuru said she has never forgotten the friends she made in Foxboro.
“A few of my friends gave me an All-American award with a big smile. They thought I had become so American during my stay. Even though I lost contact with my host families and friends I’ve never forgotten them. They made me feel welcome and my host families took me into their home and gave me a new home here.”
Revisiting the area
Kiuru was in Foxboro for a few days last week. She visited with her husband, Matti Alanärä, 63, and took a trip to New York City fto celebrate her 60th birthday. The couple thought that this might be the last time they’d fly overseas so they decided to make the visit a bit longer and Kiuru suggested they’d come to Massachusetts to see the places where she stayed during her exchange program year.
After Foxboro, they went to visit her husband’s relatives in Canada.
Kiuru said during their visit to Foxboro she caught up with her host family’s daughter -- her American ”sister”-- and a few others including the Town Historian Jack Authelet who had written an article about about her stay for The Sun Chronicle.
Authelet remembered people went out of their way while Kiuru was in Foxboro to make sure it was a period she would never forget.
“It was so wonderful. She had the opportunity to learn about this country, take that language back to her country, and be influenced by comparisons, lessons, and inspirations that she took back with her,” Authelet said.
In response to his comment, Kiuru said with tears,“I think Jack said it quite accurately and nicely. I totally agree with him. It has had a great impact on me if I hadn’t had a year here (Foxboro), I would not be me, me right now over the years. As you see, I haven’t forgotten these people. I haven’t forgotten Foxboro.”
Seeing other exchange students
A local resident, Mae Polis, 18, who was in Finland for 10 months for an exchange program got to meet Kiuru and her husband last week as well.
“I think it’s wonderful that she has come to visit. I hope it won’t be 40 years before I go back to visit Finland. I would like to go there sometime soon,” Polis said.
Mae’s mother Rebecca Murphy who was also an exchange student in Denmark in the past said, “I think it confirms to me that the international exchange is a lifelong event that just impacts your life forever and impacts the lives of everyone around you. It’s so important.”
Murphy was an exchange student during the 1990-1991 school year at Marie Kruses Skole, a private school in Farum, Denmark.
Even after her stay, she remained connected to her host family —parents Kirsten and Jens Kaas and their daughter Stine Kaas Elin, who live in Farnum.
Over the years, Murphy and her host family in Denmark have kept in touch in several ways, including a recent reunion in person in Denmark.
Kiuru said student exchange programs connect people in unique and wonderful ways.
“It helps us to understand one another and teaches us to respect people from different cultures and countries and the host families are doing a very valuable job and so are all the volunteers in this program,” Kiuru said.