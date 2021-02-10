Students from the Foxboro Interact Club recently met with the school superintendent to deliver 1,000 masks to the school system.
This distribution was part of an effort by the Foxboro Rotary Club to deliver more than 5,000 masks to various community organizations in and around the town, according to Lewis Gordon of the Rotary.
In addition to the delivery to the schools, masks were also given to the the Foxboro Fire Department, HESSCO, Gilly’s House, and the SAFE Coalition, for distribution to their clients and to their staff as they interact with the public, he said.