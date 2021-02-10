Students from the Foxboro Interact Club, shown above, recently met with the school Superintendent Amy Berdos to deliver 1,000 masks to the school system. This distribution was part of an effort by the Foxboro Rotary Club to deliver more than 5,000 masks to various community organizations in and around the town, according to Lewis Gordon of the Rotary.

In addition to the delivery to the schools, masks were also given to the Foxboro Fire Department, HESSCO, Gilly’s House and the SAFE Coalition.