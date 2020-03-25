To those with lives unmoored by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, any talk of silver linings might well be considered sacrilege.
But local faith leaders participating in a virtual roundtable hosted by Foxboro Cable Access characterized the unprecedented public health crisis as an opportunity to double down on spiritual growth.
“I view it as a test, if you will, for us to prove our faith in many different ways,” said the Rev. Tom Boisclair, pastor at Grace Chapel’s Foxboro campus.
Boisclair was one of eight clergy members contributing both spiritual and temporal insights on the pandemic Tuesday afternoon during a virtual roundtable discussion organized and hosted by Foxboro Cable Access.
Dubbed a “Clergy Convocation on the COVID-19 Crisis,” the free-form panel discussion was recorded with guest moderator Jared Craig in the cable studio on Central Street and clergy teleconferencing from remote locations.
Foxboro Cable Access president Paul Beck, who collaborated with executive director Michael Webber in studio, said the forum was envisioned as a way to inform the public — church-going or otherwise — how local congregations are responding to the health crisis.
“We’ve never done anything like this before,” Beck confessed just before recording commenced.
In addition to Boisclair, participants included:
- The Rev. Ed Cardoza, rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
- The Rev. Matt Wescott, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
- The Rev. Bruce Greer, interim pastor of Bethany Congregational Church.
- Jim Robinson, volunteer minister at the Foxboro Universalist Church.
- Mark Small, former bishop of the Foxboro ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- The Rev. William Dudley, pastor of the Union Church of South Foxboro.
- The Rev. Eric Wolf, transitional pastor at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer.
Exploring the role of faith in the current crisis, panelists acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining long-standing relationships and worship traditions in the absence of physical contact.
To meet this challenge, most local churches have leveraged available technology to connect with members and, in some cases, introduce virtual worship — either by live streaming from empty sanctuaries or recording services for online viewing.
“We believe that we are still united as a community,” Westcott said. “Although we’re physically separated we are spiritually united.”
Noting that Catholic sacraments, by definition, have a physical element now disrupted by restrictions on gatherings imposed in response to COVID-19 virus, Westcott suggested there are still valuable lessons for those willing to listen.
“I think we can actually come out of this stronger,” he said.
With Craig steering the conversation, panelists reiterated concerns about social isolation while saying the current crisis has reaffirmed the need to care for those who live on the margins — physically, emotionally or financially.
“We’re mindful, not only of our older members, but also those who are vulnerable medically or financially,” Greer observed.
According to Cardoza, the St. Mark’s community already has raised money to help families or individuals whose livelihoods have been imperiled by recent job loss or other income disruptions.
“It’s time to step forward out of our own abundance,” he said.
That the current crisis has unfolded during the Christian season of Lent, with Easter but three weeks away, was not lost on participants either.
“It feels to me like God has been saying: ‘Stop what you are doing and start reflecting on what really matters in life,’” Dudley said.
“Personally, I’m wondering what the Lord wants us to learn from all this,” Small added.
Comparing the coronavirus response to a marathon, Wolf said faith communities currently tending to short-term needs also must be prepared for a long haul, as those most affected work to rebuild their lives.
“Those times when we struggle are the times when people look most strongly to God,” Wolf said.
After signing off, Webber proclaimed the virtual forum a success, and suggested it might be repeated if restrictions on public gatherings are extended through the spring season.
The clergy roundtable will be aired on Comcast Ch. 8 / Verizon Ch. 39 at the following times:
- Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 28 at 2 a.m., 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 29 at 2 a.m., 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.
- Monday, March 30 at 2 a.m. & 11 a.m.