The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left many families searching for outlets in wake of restrictions which are increasing almost daily.
Parents and children now spending much more time confined to their homes, are trying to find new activities while schools and public places are closed.
"Honestly, we are not doing a lot. We are just trying to get through the days that we would normally be at school, " said Alexa Correia, a 9th grade Foxboro High School student. Correia said some of her teachers mentioned they will still try to teach online and provide homework, but that had not yet happened.
"I would love to do something in these weeks home, but since school is closed and there are now almost no restaurants open, there is not much to do to pass time," she said.
Carley Nickerson, a Foxboro native and mother of two, said it's still new territory in trying to keep kids active in a more closed environment.
"We are not sure what to do yet during school closure. We are going try to do some homeschooling. We will look at some activities, some websites but no plans yet," said Nickerson of developing a plan for her son Matthew, a 4th grader at Taylor Elementary School and daughter Elena, 3, who attends pre-school in Norton.. She said her children are kind of confused over what's happening.
"I am very stressed out not only about the school situation, but my partner (Dan Jameson) is a construction worker and his construction site just got shut down until further notice," Nickerson said.
Kaitlyn Spink, who has two children Lucius Wilder, a second grader, and Evelynn Wilder, at first grader at Igo Elementary School, said she has gathered some arts/craft supplies, workbooks, children’s encyclopedias, and notepads.
"We will do a few worksheets each day as well as writing. For example, today I gave the kids a photo and asked them to write a paragraph story of what they thought was happening in the photo. They will have quiet time to do ABCmouse (a free online educational tool) on their tablets," said Spink. "They will go over math problems using play money and beads, doing YouTube videos of yoga or cardio exercises as well as taking family walks with our dog."
"My kids have been very understanding that we are trying to keep them and others safe. They have an elderly great grandmother as well as a grandad who is high risk, so we’ve just explained that we all need to stay healthy for them," said Spink, adding her children enjoy “playing school” and are curious about when they will return to see their friends and teachers.
"I should point out I’m not forcing the educational activities and we are still watching TV and whatnot," Spink added.
Saide Harb-Ranero said she loves when her kids, Rebeka, 10 and Victoria, 6, are home.
"They’re easy and get along very well."
She said one bright spot is "I’m glad the alarm doesn’t go off in the morning."
"We have easy-going breakfast time. Then the girls do some school work at home for about an hour and reading for a couple, then they get a couple of hours on their devices to play interactive games," Harb-Ranero said.
"We are cooking together and they’re learning more about vegan cooking. We talk a lot about the environment in our house," she said.
"In the afternoon we watch shows or a movie together or play board games. Dinner has always been a family time at the table and that hasn’t changed. The girls love it. And our conversation (at) this time is always about being better global citizens."
She said the days are going by fast.
"As a writer, I live a socially-distant life anyway, so I haven’t felt the pressure of being home as I am always home regardless and the girls are used to being home. When the weather is sunny, they spend a lot of time in the woods around us with the dog and they love it," Harb-Ranero said.
Noelle Kohles said they've got a routine setup with six kids.
"We are very big on structure and schedule in our home of 6 kids (4 my own and 3 our nannies). We resumed school- like activities starting March 16, and will continue to do so," said Noelle whose children go to Burrell, Taylor, and Ahern and range from pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade in age.
"As a pediatric ICU nurse, my kids are in a different place than most. They get it," she said.
Mark Logan, executive director of Foxborough Regional Charter School said: "These are unprecedented times and present challenges to all of us as we alter our everyday lives to remain safe and contain the virus. I appreciate the impact this has had and will have on our communities. This certainly may cause hardships for families, especially those with limited childcare options and who rely on our schools to provide essential services such as serving breakfast and lunch."
Logan said with students at home, FRCS implemented its state-approved Blizzard Bag program which is designed specifically to continue learning in the event of school closure, these kits include assignments and extensive projects. He added teachers are available for questions and support throughout the closure and will also additional guidance upon students' return to ensure all students have the support they need.
"We are also implementing a food service 'grab and go' plan that seeks to support our students across our large geographic region," he said. "We anticipate this to be site-based at our school, as well as consist of a regional effort to support families unable to travel to our campus."