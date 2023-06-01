FOXBORO -- The Hockomock YMCA’s annual Family Fun Day will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Invensys Foxboro Branch, 67 Mechanic St.
The event will feature the Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K, a Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under, games, crafts, and other free family-friendly activities.
The 5K, for which there is a $25 registration fee, will begin at 8 a.m., and individuals, families and teams are welcome to run or walk. The Kids Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m.
All proceeds from the day’s event will benefit the Y’s Food Access programs.
In 2022, nearly 52,000 meals were served to children facing food insecurity and 20,000 bags of groceries (valued at $50 each) were distributed to people in need Wednesdays at the Hockomock Y’s branches.
Further details and to register for the races, visit www.hockymca.org/5k-family-day.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to “Stuff the Truck.” Backpacks and school supplies will also be collected to get an early start on the YMCA's annual Backpack Drive.