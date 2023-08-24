One of the original 29 Town Square markers honoring veterans who made the supreme sacrifice now has a new home.
The town recently retired a set of the markers, which are located on street corners near the veterans’ former homes, replacing the markers with newer versions. The historical commission made the original signs, which were erected in town in 1923, available to veterans’ families.
Peter Ouimet recently visited Memorial Hall and received the marker for his uncle Victor E. Ouimet, a U.S. Navy pilot who went missing in action in World War II.
The commission was also able to turn over some original letters from another family member — Charles H. (Hilaire) Ouimet. During World War II, the town sponsored a publication called Very Truly Yours, which was devoted to keeping Foxboro Servicepeople in touch with the events back home. There are many of these original letters at Memorial Hall which we would be happy to return to families.
If you would like to see if any of your WWII service person relatives has any letters available, visit Memorial Hall, any Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m. or second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
If you would like a marker for one of your family members please contact the commission at 508-543-1248 or memorialhall@foxboroughma.gov. (The signs are stored offsite and not readily available at the Hall)
The following is the list of Town Square markers, followed the war, military branch and location:
Lawrence W. Foster, World War I, Army, Common and Main streets; Hartley W. Alden, World War II, Marines, Leonard and Central streets; Eric W. Anderson, Korean War, Air Force, Bassett and Central streets; Arthur L. Brown, Vietnam War, Army, Mechanic and Beach streets; Terry L. Baldwin, Vietnam War, Army, East and Willow streets; Joseph F. Cook, World War II, Marines, Spring and County streets; Joseph F. Cook, Vietnam War, Marines, Spring Street and Belcher Road; Robert L. Curry, Vietnam War, Marines, South and North Grove streets; Philip O. Davis, World War II, Army, South and Union streets; Chauncy S. Dyer, World War I, Army, Central and Liberty streets; Leslie D. Forrester, World War II, Army, Main and South Cross streets, Mark W. Grigsby, Vietnam War, Army, Granite and Market streets; William R. Groce, Vietnam War, Army, West and Daniels streets; Warren A. Hindenlang, World War II, Navy, South and Carpenter streets; Clifford R. Holmes, World War II, Air Corps, Cocasset Street and Community Way; Gerald F. Kinsman, Vietnam War, Army, Central Street and Merigan Way; James Mann, World War II, Army, North Street and Payson Road; Richard W. Mason, World War II, Navy, Granite and Prospect streets; Michael J. Medvaskas Jr., World War II, Army, Chestnut and Mechanic streets; Gerald E. Metcalf, Vietnam War; Army, Market and Centennial streets; Meda Morse, World War I, Red Cross, North Street and Laprelot Road; Dominic Narciso, World War II, Army, Central and Spring streets; Harvey L. Nesbitt, World War II, Navy, Chestnut Street and Payson Road; Victor E. Ouimet, World War II, Navy, South and Market streets; Donald B. Roberts, World War II, Army, Cocasset and Wall streets; Glen S. Sallie, World War II, Army, Main Street at the conservation area; Frank Sutherland, World War I, Army Cocasset Street and Common; Frank Welsh, World War I, Army, Central Street and Common; Thedore F. Young, World War II, Air Force, Rockhill and Union streets.