Norton resident Ken Pressley said he was enjoying “every minute” of watching New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady play football last Saturday, especially since some fans, including himself, figure this is his final season.
“He’s not coming back next season. Everybody knows that,” said the 24-year-old substance abuse counselor who attended the game against the Buffalo Bills with friends who are season ticket holders. “I am just so happy to see him play in what I think will be one of his last games.”
The Patriots beat the Bills 24-17 Saturday, clinching the team's 11th straight AFC East title.
Another Patriots fan, Janice Wells, 30, from West Hartford, Conn., said that “all signs” lead to Brady retiring.
“He’s put his house on the market, his personal trainer [and business partner/friend, Alex Guerrero] has put his house on the market, his contract with the Pats is expiring ... what else do you need to know?” Wells said. “And his wife, [supermodel Gisele Bundchen,] has made it very clear that she wants him to retire.”
Wells said that Brady has proven himself to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time, so there is nothing left for him to prove.
“I mean, six Super Bowl rings,” she said. “Come on ... what else do you need to know?”
And while many other fans at Saturday’s game agreed, not everyone was on board with the impending retirement prognostication.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a definite. He’s still an amazing quarterback and could have a couple more years in him,” said Jon Eisenberg, 42, a computer technician from Brookline. “I mean, why not keep playing and breaking records? He loves the game, which is so obvious, so why not continue doing what he loves to do?”
In an October interview with WEEI radio, Brady, 42, admitted that his future as a professional football player was uncertain. He said the time will come when he has had “enough,” but that he had not made a decision as to when that might be.
“For me, it’s good because I am just taking it day-by-day and I am enjoying what I have,” Brady said during the WEEI interview. “I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”