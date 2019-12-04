Jerry Cibley has been campaigning to ban hand-held cellphone use while driving since his son died in a car accident more than 12 years ago.
He finally saw his efforts pay off Nov. 25 as Gov. Charlie Baker signed the ban into law. But Cibley said his mission hasn’t ended.
Now he intends to take up the task of educating the public about the new law.
“I plan on being active with any police department or school or organization that will have me,” he said.
Cibley said when he talks to people, he finds many do not know about the new law or the years-old debate surrounding it.
As if he needed a reminder of what he is up against, he said the motorist behind him was texting as they pulled up to a red light on a recent afternoon.
It will be a “monumental task” to change the minds of drivers who are used to talking and texting while driving, but he said he thinks the law will ultimately be successful and save lives.
“When people start to get ticketed and pay hefty fines, they’ll think twice about it,” he said.
Fines will be $100 for the first offense, $250 for the second and $500 for the third.
Police will be issuing warnings only until March.
Cibley took up the cause in 2007 when his son Jordan was killed after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree. He had been talking on his cellphone with his father at the time.
Since then, Jerry Cibley has been campaigning for the so-called Hands Free Driving Bill, which bans using hand-held electronic devices while operating a vehicle.
The bill moved through the Legislature at a snail’s pace, having first been proposed 15 years ago.
“The House and the governor were against it. We had to change some minds,” Cibley said.
He was among those invited to the signing ceremony when Baker made the law official.
It takes effect in 90 days.