MANSFIELD — A federal magistrate judge is deciding whether to continue holding an alleged drug dealer in jail for allegedly keeping over a kilogram of cocaine and guns in a stash house in a downtown apartment.
Prosecutors want 28-year-old Malik D. Bean-Bousseau of Brockton held without bail pending trial in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal conducted a detention hearing Monday but continued the matter to have time to make a decision, according to court records.
Bean-Bousseu has been held in jail since his arrest Aug. 2 by police and federal agents during a raid at One Mansfield Apartments. The raid followed an undercover investigation.
Bean-Bousseau initially faces state charges but he and another man were indicted by a federal grand jury in November.
The co-defendant, Malik Parsons, 26, of Boston, is free on his own recognizance with an electronic bracelet.
They have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute the substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Authorities allege the two men were distributing narcotics in Brockton, Abington and Foxboro. The indictment says the alleged crimes occurred on or about June 1, 2021 through the day of Bean-Bousseau’s arrest.
In addition to the alleged narcotics, authorities say they seized a Ruger 5.7 mm semi-automatic handgun and a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated number.