BOSTON — Massachusetts Eye and Ear has agreed to pay over $2.6 million to resolve allegations that it improperly billed federal health care agencies, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday.
The specialty hospital is based in Boston and has locations at Patriot Place in Foxboro and 30 Man Mar Drive in Plainville. It provides inpatient and outpatient services to people with a range of ailments involving the eyes, ears, nose and throat.
Over an eight-year period, Massachusetts Eye and Ear improperly billed federal health care programs for certain office visits, defrauding the United States of over $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
“When health care providers submit improper claims to Medicare and Medicaid, they do two bad things: they unjustly enrich themselves, and they drain money needed for legitimate patient care,” said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.
“This settlement punishes bad billing and helps safeguard government health care programs from fraud, waste and abuse,” Mendell said.
The government contends that between 2012 and 2020 Massachusetts Eye and Ear regularly submitted claims to Medicare and MassHealth — Massachusetts’s Medicaid program — that violated of the False Claims Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The False Claims Act settlement resolves allegations originally brought in a lawsuit filed by a whistleblower, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.