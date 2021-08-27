The Foxboro High School special education teacher facing federal child pornography charges allegedly videotaped himself having sex with a teenage boy.
Thomas Davis, 41, who is now on unpaid administrative leave from his job, showed the video to an individual and told the person the boy was one of his students, according to an FBI affidavit.
The boy appeared to be of middle school age and federal authorities are now trying to identify him.
When the FBI arrested Davis Thursday morning at his Mansfield home he allegedly told agents the boy was 18 and someone he met through a dating app.
Davis denied “ever touching a child in a sexually inappropriate manner,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit.
Davis, who lives at a duplex at 135 Central St. in Mansfield, is being held without bail at the Plymouth House of Correction and faces a probable cause and detention hearing Wednesday.
No one answered the door when The Sun Chronicle went to the house Friday afternoon.
A public defender listed in court records as representing him did not return a voicemail or email Friday from The Sun Chronicle.
When he was hired three years ago, school officials described him as having a passion for theater arts. He had worked as an acting teacher and production director and was to serve as repertory theater adviser and drama club adviser at the high school, according to a Foxboro Reporter article published Sept. 20, 2018.
The investigation into Davis began in July when an individual told the FBI about the videotape of him allegedly having sex with the boy.
When they executed a search warrant at his home, the FBI says they discovered the video on his iPhone and found 40 images of child pornography on his laptop, according to the affidavit.
In three of the images, prepubescent boys described as between ages 4 and 8 are depicted with naked adult males, according to the affidavit.
The images were downloaded between Dec. 31, 2020, and April 20, 2021, the affidavit states.
The electronic devices will be taken to a lab to be forensically examined.
Neighbors interviewed by Friday said they did not know Davis but responded to the allegations against him.
“That’s pretty sad to read about. It’s tragic and it’s heartbreaking,” said Caleb George, 38, who lives on Central Street.
“I feel bad for any of the parents affected by it,” George said.
Emily Grant, 22, who lives a few doors down and aspires to be a police officer, said she did not know Davis but was not shocked by the case.
“There are so many people out there doing that. There are too many that haven’t been caught yet and they are still doing it,” Grant said.
Davis faces charges of possessing child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Foxboro School Superintendent Amy Berdos said in an email to parents that Davis has worked at the high school for three years and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.
“At this time, I am not going to have any comment. It is an ongoing criminal matter being handled by the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office,” Berdos said Friday in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
The school planned to hold a Zoom meeting with parents Friday to answer questions about the situation. Foxboro police, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office would be available, Berdos said.
The first day of school is Tuesday.
Mansfield Police assisted in the case, which is part of the federal Project Safe Childhood program that works to curb child exploitation and abuse.