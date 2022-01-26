Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, in conjunction with Attorney General Maura Healey, has filed a bill to update the state's "lemon law" which concerns the purchase or lease of a used car or truck.
Feeney said issues with car and truck sales are the most common complaints the Attorney General's office receives, which makes the bill needed.
“An act modernizing protections for consumers in automobile transactions directly addresses issues raised by Massachusetts consumers by strengthening the state's Lemon Aid Law," he said.
If passed it will ensure that consumers can obtain a timely inspection of their newly-purchased vehicle, while also increasing the maximum mileage for coverage under the Used Vehicle Warranty Law.
In addition, the bill improves a consumer’s ability to file a claim against a car dealer’s surety bond.
It increases the bond from $25,000 to $50,000 and allows the AG’s office to file on behalf of a class of consumers.
The law also adds "notice and right to cure" requirements prior to repossession for leased vehicles.
The bill was heard before the Joint Committee on Transportation on Dec. 13, 2021.