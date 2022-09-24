State Sen. Paul R. Feeney is citing passage of $200,000 for a pilot program operated by The Arc of Massachusetts to expand access to applied behavior analysis treatment for people over 21. Individuals with developmental disabilities cannot access those services due to gaps in state insurance coverage and are covered by MassHealth only up to 21, the Foxboro Democrat’s office says.
“People with autism and intellectual disabilities don’t stop needing support services like ABA when they turn 21. And like many healthcare issues, this is an equity issue. I am proud that this amendment takes steps to bridge the gap in coverage between MassHealth and private insurance to close loopholes that leave those who are unable to afford private insurance behind," Feeney said in a statement.
“The Arc is grateful to Senator Feeney for his leadership as well as the opportunity to implement this much-needed ABA pilot program for adults on MassHealth,” said Maura Sullivan, The Arc of Massachusetts senior director of government affairs and health policy. The Arc will collect data on the program and report to the state, under the pilot program.
This pilot program was included as an amendment, filed by Feeney, to the $52.7 billion 2023 spending package which was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in July.