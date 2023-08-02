Last week, legislation designed to increase the state’s production of “starter homes” which was filed by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, was discussed during a public hearing before the Joint Committee on Housing.
The bill would establish a starter home program that would be managed by the state Department of Housing and Community Development and in partnership with the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency.
The program creates a Starter Home Development Fund, which is designed to provide subsidies to developers to build owner-occupied “starter homes” for households whose incomes are between 80 and 120 percent of the area median income. These subsidies would not exceed 35% of the total cost of eligible development and could be used to bring down costs for homebuyers, if not fully used during development.
The legislation also stipulates that equity may stay in the home in order to keep the sale price affordable for future buyers, either by ensuring the subsidy remains with the home to offset the cost to future homebuyers, or through the use of a housing subsidy covenant at the time of purchase that preserves the affordability of the home for a period of not less than 99 years.
A starter home is defined in state law as a “single-family home not exceeding 1,850 square feet of heated living area.” These residences are smaller homes or condo units that provide first-time homeowners with enough space and amenities, without leaving the buyer in a crippling financial situation. Starter homes are generally the first home a buyer purchases in their lifetime as they build wealth to save for their forever home.
“For many working-class Massachusetts residents, the idea of buying a home on middle-income wages and achieving the American dream has turned into a nightmare,” Feeney said.
According to The Boston Globe “Reality Check Calculator,” it is estimated that individuals with modest expenses and an average income would need 15 years to save up for a 20% down payment on an average home in Massachusetts.
“Even finding a home in today’s market that isn’t oversized and overpriced, especially for first time buyers has become nearly impossible. This is the reality that our young people, downsizing seniors, and the entire middle class, face currently in Massachusetts,” Feeney said.
“We are at a critical time in the Commonwealth’s housing crisis, and we must act swiftly to address this gap in middle-class housing as young people and families contemplate their futures in Massachusetts. Buying a home should not be a luxury reserved for the wealthy, and I am eager to continue advocating for the needs of the ‘missing middle’ this legislative session.”