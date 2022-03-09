State Sen. Paul Feeney wants to make Election Day a state holiday and name it in honor of President John F. Kennedy.
The proposed holiday would be officially observed annually in November and, it is hoped, promote civic engagement and voter participation.
“As the first constituents served by John F. Kennedy on his path to the White House, we have the opportunity to rightfully honor a native son that rose to be one of the greatest presidents in our nation’s history,” the Foxboro Democrat said.
Voter turnout has been declining the past several years in Massachusetts and across the country despite attempts to boost it.
“Establishing a state holiday to coincide with statewide and federal election day is a proven way to expand voter participation and ensure that every working person in the Commonwealth has the ability to cast a ballot and make their voice heard,” Feeney said.
Nearly 20 other states already have some sort of an Election Day holiday, he noted.
In addition to the holiday, the legislation calls for a civic program that, through events, curriculum, and other activities, will “educate young people on the importance of being an active voter and involved citizen,” Feeney said.
Feeney said he filed the bill, along with state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, at the urging of a “passionate constituent.”
Despite the state already having a slew of holidays, the senator is hopeful there is enough support from state residents and officials for another.
The State Administration and Regulatory Oversight Committee has recommended passage of Feeney’s bill.