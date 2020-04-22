Balazs Busznyak participated in a number of volunteer efforts growing up in Foxboro, but little did he know then that it would lead him on an even broader mission.
Busznyak, 22, who graduated from the Foxboro High School Class of 2015, is a participant of a project guided by another native bringing basic necessities and helping to educate children in remote parts of India.
He got involved last summer taking the trip to India as a videographer with a program called “Enlightened” whose mission is to connect with communities to end hunger and poverty and care for the Earth through education.
Busznyak met Blake Bierwith, 24, co-founder of “Enlightened” who lives in San Diego, Calif., through Elevate Next, an online entrepreneur group which Kevin Martignetti, a Foxboro High School graduate of the Class of 2014 co-founded.
“Blake told me that he was going to be delivering eight iPads, medicine, school supplies, warm clothes, solar lights, and various essentials to the kids living at Karsha Monastery in India. I immediately wanted to get involved and told him that I would love to film that for him and document the journey,” Busznyak said.
Busznyak said he has done volunteer work locally in the past. He has helped to deliver turkeys for veterans around Thanksgiving, volunteered during clean-up Foxboro day, and coached a youth basketball team for two years with Brian DeVellis and Thomas Rogers, but nothing as big as this.
He said his mentor in Foxboro is AJ Dooley who was his football coach since eighth grade and throughout high school.
“He taught me a lot about what it means to be hardworking, genuine, and truly passionate about something. We still have a strong relationship to this day and my experiences with him during football have helped me become the person that I am today,” Busznyak said.
For Busznyak, it was the first time going to India. And he had some help locally to get there. Schneider Electric Square D department provided funds for travel expenses as well as funding eight iPads, a refrigerator, school supplies, and an emergency vehicle to bring people to the hospital.
He said since the main objective was to gather supplies for the kids living in Karsha which is located in Zanskar Valley. When they arrived in Leh, they spent three days buying everything, even buying a bigger car so they could fit all of the supplies. The local people could then re-purpose it and use it as an ambulance.
The team drove for 15 hours to Karsha Gompa, losing a wheel along the way. They spent a week living in a nunnery and spent time teaching the kids basic math and English and helping them to become more computer literate.
Busznyak thinks the kids in the area he visited need structure, which is a part of the reason they brought the iPads so that when they go back next time, the progress can be monitored.
“Where they live is extremely difficult to access which makes getting supplies even harder and during the winter temperatures can reach minus 40 degrees and the road to access Zanskar Valley is closed from November to March,” Busznyak said.
He said it was amazing seeing the joy and gratitude on people’s faces when the team gave them everything they brought.
“We couldn’t speak the same language but their smiles were worth a million words,”
He said the venture was an educational experience for him, too.
Since the trip, Busznyak said he is much more appreciative and has a broader perspective on life and people.
He thought people he met in Zanskar had next to nothing yet they were some of the most positive and energetic people he has ever come across in life.
“Everything in life here in the U.S. is right at our disposal. We live in a bubble where we can get access to whatever we desire immediately and it’s easy to take things like running water, clean water, food, medicine, electricity, and various other things for granted,” Busznyak said. “A lot of people here are very materialistic and sometimes let their ego get the best of them. I strive to live more simply now and enjoy life without letting my ego get in the way.”
He said it was a once in a lifetime experience and he’s thankful to have gone with the people he did.
Busznyak said the next step of the project is to get solar panels installed at the nunnery and work to bring more iPads and educational supplies to surrounding monasteries and nunneries.
Additionally, Enlightened hopes to develop a program to send volunteers multiple times throughout each year to help deliver supplies such as medicine, and basic hygiene items including soap and toothbrushes, clothing, and other essential items to help improve the quality of life.
That her son helped with the project comes no surprise to his mother, Zsanett Peimli.
“Since he was a little boy he always wanted to make sure that people around him are happy and never left out,” she said. One of the things the family has learned since moving to the town in 2002 is experiencing the joy of getting involved with the community, volunteering and giving back and she could not be any prouder to continue to see her son give back in any way he can.
“Seeing all the smiles he captured and watching his when listening to his stories fills my heart,” she said. “He not only got to travel and enjoy the wonders of different parts of the world but gets to create and share those smiles through his videography. He will always cherish this trip and I am sure he is already planning the next one.”
Busznyak attended Western New England University for 1 year, Massasoit Community College for 2 years, and he is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at UMass Amherst in economics. He is also one of the owners of Seven Roads Media, a full-service production company that specializes in creative production, videography, photography and digital marketing services.
Bierwith said the major goal of “Enlightened” is to inspire self-sustainable people and communities.”We would like to have our idea to be utilized all around the world.”
To learn more about Enlightened, their Instagram handle is:@loveenlightened, or contact co-founder, Blake Bierwirth via email: blake.enlightened@gmail.com.