Seventy-one years in the making, the Foxboro High School Class of 1950 had a reunion Saturday, Aug. 28. It had been planned for the 70th last year, and while reluctant to postpone anything at their age, member observed pandemic cautionary postponement recommendations.
Attendees were welcomed by a link to the Senior Statistics published in their year book. So in came the Best Date, Teacher’s Pet, Most Popular, Best Line, Best Dancer, Wittiest, Best Sport, Best Natured and even the Teacher’s Pest.
Attendees remained silent for the reading of seven names of classmates who had passed away since the last reunion.
Focus then shifted to the reading of notes from classmates unable to attend the gathering, generating a mix of smiles and tears. All letters wished attendees the best and many included good news on family situations and retirement highlights. A few others revealed strong desires to be present but unable to attend due to serious health problems, inability to travel or medical restrictions. Cards had been prepared, addressed to each of these four class members, for their classmates to sign to reassure classmates they would be kept in their hearts and prayers. It was the perfect setting for friends of old to share experiences in the privacy of the dining room at the Union Straw Restaurant.
Changes mandated
While members of the Class of 1950 had a very productive four years of high school., many changes were forced upon them. Foxborough was growing in population and the number of students enrolled. Every effort was made to utilize all space to the maximum, but that wasn’t enough. They needed more.
The large balcony, running the width of the auditorium, was enclosed to create two large study halls. But they needed more. Next was the large science lab, filling half of the large science classroom. That became a study hall as well, accessible only through the science classroom or an adjacent classroom. And even with those changes, some new classes had to be held in one of the study halls.
At their August meeting, prior to the start of the senior year in 1949, the School Committee faced the reality of having dual sessions. Parents and students had strong objections, and the set schedule remained in place with teachers forced to meet with students in areas never anticipated for such.
The graduating class in1950 was the largest to ever graduate from that high school building, erected in 1928. It consisted of 52 graduating seniors plus five honorary members minus many of the frills usually associated with graduation.
The following year, dual sessions were mandatory, and soon the town entered the planning stage of an expansion of the building which opened in 1955. The town was forced to erect a new Foxborough High School on Mechanic Street in 1963. Population increase continued as the town doubled in population during the post-World War II growth. A new high school was erected on South Street in 1973, designed around the media center, and the facility on Mechanic Street became the John J. Ahern Middle School, since expanded.
Beneficial changes
A major change came with the addition of many track and field events in the sports program for members of the Class of 1950 during high school. The changes were encouraged on a national level, when the United States realized that many men called into service for World War II were not physically ready. They needed considerable physical conditioning, costing the community money and time, and students, as well as sports fans, were thrilled with the change.
Field hockey was brought back into the mix for the athletic girls at the school. Fifty of them immediately applied. Members of the Class of 1950 signing up were Hazel (Tilton) Mehrens, Caroline (Moore) Nisil, Betty Ann (Morse) Holly, Barbara (Hennessey) Linfield, Norma (Peacock) Blount, Barbara (Aimone) Bedard, Diane (Canham) Day. Margery (McKay) Authelet.
The score of the Foxboro/Mansfield football game in their senior year was 37 to 0. The quarterback was under classman Connie Flanders. He intentionally did not carry the ball over the 15 yard line, leaving the scoring to the seniors. Roy Forsythe scored all five goals, including a 92-yard punt return.
In 1948, Foxborough High won the Class D Championship with many Class of 1950 players and cheerleaders instrumental in the victory.
When first formed, George Lillyman was Captain of the Track Team. John Dolan and Charles McAlister scored firsts on six of nine events. That resulted in a unanimous decision, 50 to 27 over Canton High. In its second year, the position of Captain was shared by John Dolan and Charles McAlister. Top scorers were that familiar duo again, Dolan and McAlister.
In the Greater Boston Indoor Track Meet, Ray Cataloni set a record for the shot put. At the reunion, he was asked how far he threw it. Hesitant in his response, many attendees pitched in with “44 feet, six and one-half inches.” Team member Charlie McAlister, taking some time off from helping his father train the horse that would win the first race at Bay State Raceway, set a high jump record of five feet, six and one-half inches.
The name of Richard Truax appeared in most sporting events as he was quarterback on the football team, point guard in basketball and a lead pitcher in baseball.
At the reunion, Mary Engley Bouchard was asked about her spending so many hours in the lobby of the Orpheum Theatre in her Girl Scout uniform. “Selling war bonds,” came the quick response, which she did for many months with Martha (West) Elsasser and Margery (McKay) Authelet. She also played the role of Mrs.Edith Wilkins in Dear Ruth as presented in the Class Play.
There were class members on most, if not all of the teams. There were also award winners in many categories. Three boys in the class thought they had read the future of job of security by making a unique decision. Already having sufficient points for graduation, the signed up for the typing class. Had they looked forward to Class Day, they might have had second thoughts about the possibility of hearing their names mentioned for a typing award. The whole school was laughing, but the mastery proved most valuable during their military service as well as their entry into business when the war was over.
Membership in the Varsity Club bears witness to the depth of class involvement in sports.
Membership included Margery (Hanna) Cleveland, Diane (Canham) Day, Margre ()McKay) Lemkins, Hazel (Tilton) Mehrens, Martha (West) Elsasser and Barbara (Aimone) Bedard. Also Richard Lanille, Jack Authelet, Robert Tallman, Roy Forsythe, Vincent Guerrini, Earle Ferguson, John Dolan, Charles McAlister, Ben Nason, Raymond Cataloni, Howard Maxcy and Richard Truax.
Duty calling
Members of the Class of 1950 lent a helping hand in the World War II war effort, helping the town to go over the top in every war bond drive and helping out on paper drives and collecting scrap metal.
But before they got out of high school, the military draft was reinstated for the Korean Conflict. Anyone 18 and over had to register.
A few just walked out and signed up. Others waited for graduation and then enlisted for a four-year term. Others completed college and then served. Many just waited for the draft but did not hesitate when their country called.
Members serving in the military include Raymond Cataloni, Raymond Day, John Dolan, Earle Ferguson, Gordon Greene, William Lynch, Howard Maxcy, Charles McAlister, Jack Authelet and Kenneth Richardson. Honorary members serving were Clarence Randall, Ray Mosher and Dean LeBaron.
Moving forward
Classmates were excited when Senior Class President Ben Nason said he would be attending the reunion, his first trip to Foxborough in 50 years. But it didn’t work out. He had to cancel for medical reasons. Class members had great respect for Ben, an Eagle Scout and devoted student who set the standard on commitment, patriotism and service. He drove a cab nights in Boston for seven years to put himself through law school. He married his wife Rita, raised a wonderful family and had a local law office. He also invested considerable time in forming the Conservation Law Foundation, leading its efforts to clean up Boston Harbor.
In his withdrawal from the reunion, he commented he hoped to make it to the 80th. Someone quickly offered a better choice: a 75th. But as classmates were heading for the door, Vinny Guerrini suggested we should be meeting every year. There was instant agreement on the lips of all attendees, and the Reunion Committee promised to consider the options of an annual FHS Class of 1950 Luncheon.