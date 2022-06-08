Graduating high school seniors participated in a cornhole tournament in celebration of their accomplishments.
The event on May 27, replete with pizza and ice cream, was led by local South Shore Cornhole Professional and WIN Waste Innovations Operations Supervisor Jeff Bachand. WIN sponsored the celebration. Food was provided by Kono’s Pizza Truck and John’s Dream Ice Cream.
It an alternative to the regular All Night Grad Party and was held in honor of long-time community supporter and Foxboro High School graduate and parent Kristin Waryas who spearheaded the event in 2021 to accommodate for COVID restrictions. She died last fall.