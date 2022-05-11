Decades after first being invited to compete in the annual Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival at New York’s Lincoln Center, the song remains very much the same for the Foxboro High School Jazz Ensemble.
Sharing the stage last weekend with 14 other high school jazz bands from around the country, the FHS Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Aaron Bush, finished behind Osceola School for the Arts from Kissimmee, Fla.
Foxboro’s second-place trophy came with a $2,500 award to be used for improving jazz education programs at the high school.
Orange County School of the Arts from Santa Ana, Calif. took third place.
This year’s performance marked the 20th time in the festival’s 27-year history that Foxboro has been selected to Ellington’s final 15. Long considered the school music program’s preeminent performing unit, the jazz ensemble won the competition in 1997 and has now been honored as one of the top bands on nine other occasions, including last year.
Besides winning the Ellington competition outright in 1997, Foxboro received second-place honors in 1998, 2004 and 2022; placed third in 2007, 2010 and 2019; and won honorable mention recognition in 1999, 2000 and 2001.
Accepting the second-place award at Saturday’s ceremony, Bush said that Duke Ellington’s music continues to resonate across American culture, celebrating diversity and affording listeners the opportunity to create an individual voice.
“Thank you to all our supporters back home in Foxboro,” Bush concluded. “Thank you to our administration and, most importantly, thank you to the Foxboro High School Jazz Ensemble. I love you all very deeply.”
In addition to the ensemble’s second-place finish, Foxboro was recognized for its outstanding brass and saxophone sections along with five local musicians singled out for soloist awards.
They included guitarist Ben Carter and trombonist Sean Kelly, both seniors who earned honorable mention awards, and fellow senior Cameron Shave, who was named one of the festival’s outstanding performers on trumpet.
They also included Foxboro junior Emma Lacy, who received the “Outstanding Doubler” award for her virtuosity on clarinet and alto sax, as well as the Ella Fitzgerald Outstanding Soloist Award as the festival’s top individual performer -- the second consecutive year she has been singled out for this honor.
When announcing Lacy as the 2022 Fitzgerald winner, jazz legend Wynton Marsalis, managing and artistic director of jazz at Lincoln Center, noted that she had displayed stylistic flourishes on different instruments, as well as demonstrating harmonic clarity, sophistication, soul, intelligence and a “personal poetic sense.”
“What can we say -- we’re ready to offer her a gig,” Marsalis smiled, inviting the young musician to acknowledge a thunderous ovation from her assembled peers.
After allowing time for Lacy to return to her seat in the auditorium, Marsalis continued by recalling the impact she had made on the judging panel, especially Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Joe Lovano.
“I also want Emma to know that Joe Lovano insisted on [selecting her for the Ella Fitzgerald award],” he said. “He said, ‘Listen, this is someone who is serious about playing.’
“And when we started to discuss you, we were all unanimous in our understanding of the level of your playing -- the consistency, the intelligence, the depth and the passion of it. So, congratulations.”
Commenting on the experience this week, Lacy said she was especially grateful the Ellington festival had strengthened bonds between band members.
“It was an honor to be on a stage that so many great musicians had played on before me,” she said, adding: “there was no one else I would’ve rather performed with.”
Throughout the weekend program, the 15 finalist bands were immersed in mentoring, jam sessions, and workshops. The competition culminated in Saturday night’s concert on the iconic Jazz at Lincoln Center stage, where each top-placing band performed with their choice Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra member as a soloist.
For Shave, that meant trading licks with Kenny Rampton from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, not to mention enjoying the supportive atmosphere and spirit shared by young musicians from around the country.
“I’ve never experienced anything in my life like that festival before,” he said. “It was really inspiring to see the amount of hard work and amazing bands and these musicians and people. There was a really supportive atmosphere and spirit.”
Cami Tedoldi, K-12 music director in Foxboro schools, said last weekend’s performance packed an emotional wallop, considering what the young musicians had endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am just so thrilled and proud of our students and their teachers for all they have accomplished,” Tedoldi said this week. “Their dedication, hard work and commitment is affording them these incredible life-changing opportunities.”
Her remarks echoed Marsalis’ concluding statement at the awards ceremony, when he asked the student musicians to contemplate what their respective band directors had endured in order to continue music programming during the pandemic.
“I want you to think of how difficult it was across these 2-1/2 years to keep momentum in the program, to keep you engaged and continue to work with the school administration, with parents, to be a counselor and friend,” he said, prompting a 10-minute ovation. “I want you to think about the depth of what they have given you -- what they want for you goes far beyond a festival and an award.”
There will be two more opportunities to hear the FHS Jazz Ensemble this year, the first being a Wednesday (May 11) performance highlighting the annual Foxboro Music Assoc. Spring Jazz Fest. That concert, featuring guest artist Tucker Antell, begins at 7 p.m. to be held in the high school auditorium.
The Jazz Ensemble will make their final public performance on Thursday, June 9 to launch the 2022 Foxboro Jaycees Concerts on the Common series. That concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the Common bandstand.