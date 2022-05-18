Fresh off their second-place finish in the 2022 Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival, the Foxboro High School Jazz Ensemble gathered for a well-deserved curtain call at town hall Tuesday night.
Serenading an audience of school committee members and top administrators, the young virtuosos served up snippets from a whirlwind weekend at New York’s fabled Lincoln Center, coming off a bit more worldly from their collective experience, while still amazed at the wonder of it all.
Characterizing the experience as “a full-circle moment,” senior Sophia Davis described the magic of being surrounded by hundreds of other student musicians who share the same passion for their craft, as well as professionals like Wynton Marsalis, managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.
“That’s really hard to find in high school,” said Davis, president of the school’s Concert Band who had attended the Ellington festival her freshman year. “I was so grateful to be able to go and experience that again. It made my love for the music, for the people, for everything, so much deeper.”
Senior trombonist Sean Kelly agreed.
“I think I can speak for all of us in saying that was life- changing in and of itself,” said Kelly, who also had attended the Ellington competition as a freshman.
“Being able to get back there, except with a totally new perspective, was so interesting because as a freshman you don’t necessarily know how important it really is,” he said. “It’s just such a special experience that truly does change your life.”
Senior guitarist Ben Carter, who plans to study music and sound recording next year at the University of New Haven, likewise termed the Ellington festival “incredibly rewarding.”
“I’ve never been more thankful for any experience in my life,” Carter said. “And I really mean that.”
The festival returned to an in-person format this spring after being conducted virtually for the past two years in response to public health restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior Emma Lacy said the virtual experience had involved recording numbers in the high school auditorium, then engaging in question-and-answer sessions and virtual jams. She added the difference between that process and participating live and in the moment was game changing.
“The musical aspects of it -- oh my gosh -- it was only three or four days, but the amount of growth you get from playing with a new set of people, people who are better than you, from across the entire country, is really a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said.
Lacy said she was especially touched by the kindness and support exhibited by rival band members -- competitors, but now friends, all the same.
“You have a conversation with someone for five minutes and the next day they see you perform and they’re cheering you on with their entire band,” she told school officials. “We’re all going to remember the performance and the competition, of course, but I think most of all we’re all going to remember the support we felt from all the other bands.”
According to Aaron Bush, who directs the FHS Jazz Ensemble, judges recognized Foxboro for its outstanding brass and saxophone sections, as well as singling out five musicians for individual awards.
These included Carter and Kelly, who received honorable mention awards, and fellow senior Cameron Shave, who was named an outstanding performer on trumpet.
Lacy was recognized for her proficiency on both clarinet and alto sax, and also received the Ella Fitzgerald Outstanding Soloist Award as the festival’s top individual performer, the second consecutive year she had been singled out for the honor.
Bush confirmed that Lacy is the only two-time winner of the Fitzgerald award in the 27-year history of the Ellington festival.
“When she went up to accept the award, Wynton [Marsalis] looked her in the eye and said, ‘We have a gig waiting for you’,” Bush recalled. “And he meant it.”
Bush described the band’s accomplishments as determined less by top-notch instruction from music faculty than ongoing mentorship from fellow band members, especially upperclassmen.
“They are servant leaders,” he said of the band’s elders. “And they are committed to this family and committed to the success of others.
“I think every single older student in this band will say they are most proud of the youngest members of the ensemble, because they know that they will be the future of the program.”
While mindful of the band’s accomplishments, culminating in the second-place finish at the Ellington festival, Bush said he was especially proud that over half of the jazz ensemble is comprised of girls, noting that jazz tends to be a male-dominated genre.
“I’m so proud of the female leaders in our program,” Bush said. “We are representative of our school community and I am as proud of that as any other thing that we do.”
Pointing out that this year’s performance marked the 20th time that Foxboro was selected to compete as one of the festival’s 15 finalists, Superintendent Amy Berdos said the current lineup has continued a legacy of musical excellence.
“We are so proud of our jazz ensemble,” Berdos said. “It speaks to our music educators, it speaks to our students and all you have accomplished.”
Summing up the achievement, school board member Brett Ruter called it remarkable that a small New England town with a comprehensive high school could stack up against performing arts magnet schools, “with more kids in their district than we have human beings living in this small town.”
“You’re more than the little engine that could,” he told the assembled band members. “You’re the little engine that comes and wins. You as a collection of student musicians are really representative of both your school and the town and I couldn’t be prouder.”
The Jazz Ensemble will make a final public performance on Thursday, June 9 to launch the 2022 Foxboro Jaycees Concerts on the Common series. That concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Common bandstand.