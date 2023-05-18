Foxboro High School senior Stephanie Amanze is already making history, in a manner of speaking.
Amanze, who was introduced to school committee members Tuesday night, is one of several Massachusetts students who qualified to participate in the National History Day competition next month.
Sponsored locally by the Massachusetts Historical Society, the annual contest encourages students to conduct primary- and secondary-source research on a historical topic of their choosing -- presenting their findings as a documentary film, website, performance, paper or exhibit.
According to high school Principal James Donovan, Amanze’s presentation was so well-received the state historical society has agreed to sponsor her entire trip to the national competition, scheduled for June 11-15 at the University of Maryland College Park.
“She’s really special,” Donovan said. “We’ve never had a student at the high school that’s moved to this level before, let alone had such success at the state level.”
Amanze’s entry, a website presentation titled: “Frontiers in Nigerian Independence -- The Women’s War of 1929,” was judged overall gold medalist in the individual website category at the Massachusetts History Day contest on April 1 at Winchester High School.
Amanze said she chose the topic, first and foremost, because there is a dearth of African history in most history classes.
But it turns out there was a more personal connection as well.
“I found this topic especially interesting because the women in the war who fought against British colonialism are from the same tribe I am in Nigeria,” she said.
Although relatively obscure by American standards, the so-called “women’s war” which prompted widespread protests against British colonial policies in Nigeria is now viewed by historians as a prelude to African nationalist movements that resulted in independent states, in some cases, decades later.
FHS social studies teacher Jane Goodwin, who worked with Amanze to prepare for the competition, said the Nigerian connection “absolutely hit the mark” with judges.
“I always say the best projects are those people have a passion about, and that really comes through with this project,” Goodwin said. “I’m so proud she got to share it with everybody.”
Amanze, who plans to attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst next year, said that her initial research took several months, after which she developed the website presentation.
“There’s not a lot of Nigerian history domains, so it’s pretty hard to find reliable sources,” she explained.
Website entries must be submitted several weeks in advance, allowing judges to view the presentation before conducting a 10-minute “interview” on the day of the competition.
“I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished,” she said.
To reach the state finals, Amanze had to survive a regional competition held March 12 in Leicester, where her website entry received one of two gold medals awarded in the senior individual website division.
All told, more than 6,000 students statewide competed in this year contest, according to the historical society’s website.
Commending Amanze on behalf of the school committee, Chairman Richard Pearson said her accomplishments demonstrate what dedicated students can achieve in a nurturing and challenging environment.
“Thank you for your individual efforts, personally for you, but also for what it shows about Foxboro students,” he said.