Thiry-two students from Foxboro High School were selected, by rigorous audition, to participate in the Southeast Senior District Music Festival in January.
The festival will feature a jazz ensemble, mixed choir, treble choir, symphony orchestra and concert band. The ensembles are lead by professional conductors from around the country.
Out of the 32 accepted, 15 will move on to the All-State level, which will be determined by audition with a festival in March.
“I am so proud of each and every one of our students who prepared for the audition,” said Cami Tedoldi, director of music.
“Preparing for an audition will elevate your musicianship and provide you with real-world experience. Taking an audition is similar to a job interview, but on your instrument. You perform for someone who knows nothing about you, and they make a decision based on a rubric and approximately three to four minutes of the performance. I am so proud of all our music students,” she said.
The students will perform their next concert at Foxboro High School on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.