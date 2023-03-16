Two Foxboro High School students finished as top 10 state finalists in their events at the Massachusetts DECA State Career Development Conference last week.
Caroline Bass, a Foxboro High School junior, was a top 10 state finalist in the Principles of Marketing event, while senior Casey Dahl was also a top 10 state finalist, finishing in the top six for the Accounting Application Series event, and has qualified to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando Fla., this April.
Foxboro High School was well represented at the conference with 20 members of the school’s DECA chapter participating.
The students earned the right to attend by qualifying through a local district competition.
Jon McCabe, business teacher and DECA advisor reports, “Students had an amazing time competing, hearing from business leaders, networking with other students from across the the state as well as enjoying some fun activities with their peers. Some highlights included an opening session keynote speech from Fetch CEO and founder Wes Schroll and two of our students placing in the top 10 for their event.”
The Foxboro chapter is currently trying to raise money to help pay for the trip to the international conference in Florida.
To learn more or help sponsor FHS DECA, contact McCabe at mccabej@foxborough.k12.ma.us.